Did Carmen Salinas predict her OWN death? Scene from ‘My Fortune is Loving You’ could say yes: VIDEO

Carmen Salinas passed away this Thursday, December 9 at 82 years old, after being hospitalized for a few weeks as a result of a stroke, in addition to being in a coma and in serious condition.

The actress is recognized for her great artistic career where he highlighted his role as Corcholata in “Beautiful at night“, as well as for being a producer of the play”Adventuress“where she also played Rosaura.

Related news

Undoubtedly, the former deputy leaves a great legacy for his talent and be a benchmark on the big and small screen.

Darkroom

His last role It was on the Televisa soap opera “My fortune is to love you“which was released recently and some chapters of said production are causing a stir for their coincidences with real life.

In the soap opera, Carmelita’s character was found delicate in health and even On the verge of death, so he was afraid of dying.

Sadly, only a few days after this scene aired the production company lost his life.

Darkroom

This scene was issued this December 2, in which “Doña Margarita” (Salinas) is seen talking with “Lucía” (Adriana Fonseca).

“In my heart I feel that I can trust you. My grandchildren know nothing and I beg you to be very discreet. Daughter, I am very sick and may be going to die in a very short time“said Carmelita’s dialogue.

“How good that Diosito lent me life to meet my great-grandchildren… Of everything the doctor told me, I didn’t understand a word. I only know how to tell you that I am very sick … Please I don’t want my grandchildren to know that I came to do these studies, what am I going to tell them? What am I going to die? He continued.

The chapter has so many coincidences that even his daughter María Eugenia reacted to this. “What things are, a role where my mother was going to die, some very strong scenes, where she says -I have to go to the hospital because I’m going to die- … How things are, he played a role that was already real later ”.

It seems that fiction surpassed reality on this occasion and the sad news reached not only her family, but all the actress’s followers.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

amv