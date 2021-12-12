Diego Abreu suffers torn ligaments with Uruguay’s U-20

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 16:14:22





Diego Abreu, son of Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu, suffered a strong injuredn with the Uruguay U-20 team, because during the duel before his similar Colombia in the Raúl Coloma Rivas Cup, the mexicouruguayan broke the ligaments.

“The player Diego Abreu suffered left knee trauma, presenting anterior cruciate ligament injury. Corresponding treatment and rehabilitation will be carried out “, informed the Uruguayan Soccer Association through a statement.

Due to the severity of the injury, Abreu, who militates in the Defender Sporting from Uruguay, could be away from the courts for up to six months, so he could return to action until mid-2022.

It should be noted that although for now he is playing with the lower team of the Charruas, Diego Abreu has also represented, in minor categories, the Mexican team, so it is under the sights of Gerardo Martino, who a few months ago invited him to sersparring with the Tri Mayor.

Why was I able to play for Uruguay and Mexico?

Thanks to the ‘Loquito’ Abreu has dual nationality, because his father is Uruguayan and because he was born in Mexican territory, the youth can be considered by both teams, this because he has not yet played an official match.