Diego Cocca is pressured in the preview of the final between Atlas and Club León by the Liguilla

Atlas and Club León will meet at the Jalisco Stadium for the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament and Diego Cocca received the first warning from a manager.

December 12, 2021 · 14:53 hs

Diego Cocca began to receive the first pressure from one of the managers of Atlas FC ahead of the match for the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament against Club León at the Jalisco Stadium.

With the global score at 3-2 due to the result achieved in the first leg match at the León Stadium, the fans and managers hope to achieve a good result in what is their first participation in a Liga MX final after 22 years.

However, the president of the red-black institution and owner of the Orlegi Group, Irarragorri, ended up warning Cocca about the way to win for the team of Los Foxes “Atlas-style” waiting for it to have an effect on players.

“I believe that the“ Atlas style ”has to mean a winning team, how do you win? With intensity, with passion, fighting every inch of the court every minute and also off the court and that is a bit like the transformation of Atlas, “he said in the first instance in an interview for TUDN.

In addition, he called on fans to respect their rivals in Jalisco: “That responsibility (opening the stadium) has to be passionately, but also with masks and in an important way in terms of respecting rival fans because it is a way of demonstrate that we are seeking to take this institution to another level and not like in other places where we have suffered a lot, various provocations that have even emerged in the media during all this time, I am convinced it also affects what happens on the field and we are convinced that it is on the court where we must win. “

Finally, he referred to the supposed “pressure” that they live in the coaching staff: “More than pressure it is an enormous responsibility and represents everything that this group of players led by Diego (Cocca) and Pepe Riestra who has done an extraordinary job fantastic, he is a home schooler, he is the creator of this entire management model “