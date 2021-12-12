Diego Lainez unloads against ESPN after his tantrum at Betis

Diego Lainez unloads against ESPN after his tantrum

December 10, 2021 12:02 hs

Diego lainez has not started the new season on the right foot with the Real Betis. In the middle of the year the Mexican midfielder suffered a complicated injury in the Olympic games, after overcoming it he has been a bench in Spain.

In the collation by UEFA Europa League against Celtic, Diego lainez He was replaced, something that he did not like and he came out throwing a tremendous tantrum, a video that went viral on the different networks that broadcast the European tournament.

Diego lainez He went out to give everything to the chain ESPN, and where he clarified that he only went to shower because it was cold, after that he returned to the substitute bench to watch the game.

Diego Lainez tuned ESPN for making his tantrum viral

What is the future of Diego Lainez in Europe?

The Mexican midfielder has not only lost the coach’s confidence Manuel Pellegrini, but also in the Mexican team. It has not returned to be considered and with the few minutes in the season, its continuity in the Betis it could be over. In France He had some offers and it will be the decision of the Spanish team whether or not to release the Mexican.