Diego Vázquez does not plan to leave Motagua, he gives credit to Real España for reaching the final and now he only thinks about winning the Concacaf League

2021-12-11

With a visibly sad and irritated countenance with some questions about his future, the coach Diego Vazquez was presented to the press room of the Morazán stadium to talk about this failure in the local field, although he has the option of redeeming himself on Tuesday by winning the Concacaf League. “La Barbie” announced that on his part he does not move from Motagua because he has a contract and highlights that the Apertura 2021 has been good for them, but that in this semifinal Real Spain took advantage of the errors in addition to giving credit to the goalkeeper Luis “Buba” López con his great interventions in the first half. What is your analysis of this match that eliminates them from the tournament? In the first half we generated goal actions, at least three and then they tell me that there is a penalty that was not charged, already in the second half, from a serious set-piece error, the team lost the ball and control . Real Spain ends up winning well. Do you think the team breaks down after the changes where the usual starters come in? It was an obligatory situation, it is impossible not to do them, no body can stand to play matches every two days with that emotional charge, so the changes were forced. I accept that they did not enter in the best way, but Real Spain’s goal was from a set piece and not an elaborate play, we had many (chances) in the first half, we did not take advantage of them and they did.

How can this team recover in the emotional part after this blow in the League? They are two different tournaments. Today we were out in a semifinal and now we are in the final, it is 90 minutes, there is not much to recover, we are in a final in a prestigious international tournament and of course nobody likes to lose, but it is part of this game. Your entire coaching staff works on definition every day, but to what do you attribute this downturn in the forwards who have paid dearly for it? That is why the forwards are so expensive and it is the most difficult. That serenity is lacking in that last stretch, today their goalkeeper was also a figure, we shot at goal and he saved two important ones in the first half that would have changed the development of the game, we must give that merit to the rival goalkeeper. Later we fail in definition, but it is different with the people, with the whole environment, it is a lack of serenity, we are very anxious and when the forwards do not score that anxiety increases, so I share that we have not fulfilled this last phase, but at the same time We are the highest scorers in the tournament and until today when we lost the final, we scored more than two goals per game and it is very relative.