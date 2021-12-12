Disagreement with the Braves and a giant on the prowl – Complete Swing

By Jesús Alaín Fernández /@ JesusLCA2017

Being 32 shouldn’t be a limitation, or at least, when you have been selected MVP at 31 and then voted ninth for the prestigious recognition the following year, in addition to having won the Silver Bat in the last three seasons, and having played in the All-Star Game also in the last three editions, everything should be thought better.

It is not very credible to many that the Atlanta Braves first baseman, the recent winner of a World Series ring, and the undeniable leader of the team in recent seasons, is still without a contract. It turned out to be contradictory that he got to this point, and if Alex Anthopoulos was aggressive in padding out the Braves last July, he has been too slow to keep the arms, brain and heart of the franchise in recent years at home.

According to nearby media, the main contradiction lies in one year. The Braves want a five-year contract and Freddie (.300 average with an .896 OPS, 31 HRs, and 203 RBIs or runs scored) wants an extra one. Money is not a problem and 30 a year seems to be a common point but those in Atlanta seem to seek to avoid an unproductive aging (in the manner of Miggy Cabrera) and that, a new labor agreement ahead, weighs down the possibilities of the mid-term workforce term.

In the absence of a common ground in the short term after resuming all that is blocked, a tremendous predator could be lurking.

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a vacant infield spot. The signs of the end of 2021 speak of not wanting to return Gavin Lux to middle school. Max Muncy could, with a minimum of effort, reposition himself and clear the starting point.

36.2 miles separate Villa Park, the birthplace of Freddie Freeman, from Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully Avenue. Just over 40 minutes down Interstate 5 and the star baseball player could return expeditiously to the comfort of his hometown. For the Dodgers we know that anything is financially possible, especially if Freddie doesn’t mind differing (this was the point of disagreement between the Dodgers and Corey seager) to some extent your income.

Roster space exists and Californians haven’t fared too badly at their bets at 37/38 (Justin Turner is there to prove it). Likewise, if they have had the luxury of a bonus Price for Mookie Betts, they may well give themselves a sixth year sabbatical in performance for four or five with MVP status.