Doña Cuquita accompanied Vicente Fernández until his last breath

After revealing that Vicente Fernández, the great icon of ranchera music, was in a “critical state”, on the morning of this Sunday – December 12 – the singer passed away.

According to what was reported by the artist’s relatives through a statement issued on social networks, Vicente Fernández died at 06:15 am this Sunday, at the age of 81, after being hospitalized for four months.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thanks for following clapping, thanks for following singing”, it reads in the post.

Vicente Fernández spent his last accompanied by his family

The Charro of Huentitán he spent his last night in the company of his family: His wife María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, known as Doña Cuquita, their four children, Vicente Fernández Jr, Gerardo Fernández, Alejandro Fernández and Alejandra Fernández, and its grandchildren.

Chente received the ‘Anointing of the Sick’ on the night of December 11 with the aforementioned relatives, who left the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara around 09:00 pm, With the exception of the great love of his life, Doña Cuquita, who stayed by the Mexican’s side until his last breath.

His remains will be transferred to the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’

Now that his death has been made known, it is expected that the remains of the ‘King’ of ranchera music are transferred to the famous ranch of ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Guadalajara, where the funeral services will take place, according to information revealed by Televisa newscasts.