Donaire vs Gaballo: Time and how to watch the Livestream

Getty Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo

Filipino Nonito Donaire will defend his WBC bantamweight title Saturday night when he takes on compatriot Reymart Gaballo at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The billboard begins at 10 pm ET and will be televised on Showtime. But if you don’t have cable or Showtime, here are a few different ways to watch a Donaire vs Gaballo live stream online for free:

Note: Heavy can earn affiliate commission if you subscribe via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all of Showtime’s content live and on demand through Prime Channels. You can try Amazon Prime and Showtime Channel for free with a free trial right here:

Once you’ve signed up for the Prime Showtime channel, you can see Donaire vs Gaballo live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any Android device. TV (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), Xbox One or X / S Series, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TVs, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also view on your computer through the Amazon website.

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Showtime is available as a supplement to FuboTV’s main 100+ channel package. Both the Main Channel Bundle and the Showtime Add-on can be included in your seven-day free trial:

Once you’ve signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Donaire vs Gaballo live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or X / S Series. , Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

FuboTV Free Trial

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “” Entertainment, “” Choice, “” Ultimate “and” Premier. ” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” bundle or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can choose any bundle and add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount due today will be $ 0 upon registration. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you will not be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Free Trial

Once you’ve signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Donaire vs Gaballo live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device. with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

If you already have Hulu or want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a 30-day free trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Donaire vs Gaballo live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X / S, PlayStation 4 or 5. , Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website.

Previous of Donaire vs Gaballo

Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs), who has become a champion in four different categories throughout a professional career that began in 2001, is the current WBC bantamweight monarch since taking it from France’s Nordine Oubaali with a knockout in the fourth round in May.

That was his first fight in over a year and a half; In his previous fight, he succumbed to Naoya Inoue of Japan by unanimous decision, losing his WBA belt in the process.

“For me, after the Naoya Inoue fight, I saw that he still had a purpose in this sport,” the 39-year-old Donaire said recently, according to Agence France-Presse. “I came in strong against Nordine Oubaali in my last fight because I have that purpose. That purpose is to become undisputed champions of the world ”.

The loss to Inoue marked Donaire’s third loss in six bouts.

His opponent on Saturday, a fellow Filipino, has yet to lose, but he was just 4 years old when Donaire made his professional debut. However, their 14-year age difference does not seem to worry Donaire, who has insisted that he has improved with age.

“It’s the strangest thing, as you get older, your stamina is not that great, but for me, my stamina is better than when I was 22,” he said, according to The Ring. “If I went back in time and faced the 22-year-old version of myself, I would win. This version, the 39-year-old, would beat the 22 ”.

“I know Reymart is a hard working young man and I see him training all the time. He’s a good boy. I don’t really know much about him, but what I see, I see a lot of flaws that I can take advantage of. If I had the opportunity to speak to the younger version of me, I would tell myself that I have to figure out how to use my experience, ”he added.

“The fighter that I am now can use that experience. Now, I am calm and can use everything I know in fights. I am 39 years old and I am only getting better. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. “

The 25-year-old Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) has held a pair of interim belts in the bantamweight category, claiming the temporary WBA and WBC titles in March 2018 and December 2020, respectively. The last victory, his last fight, came through a controversial split decision over Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodríguez.

On Thursday, Gaballo referred to Donaire as his idol.

“It is an honor to fight my idol in the ring. I’m very excited to compete Saturday night for the world championship, ”Gaballo said, according to Boxing Scene. “I am very happy and it is a great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to become a world champion. I have worked my whole life to achieve this goal. “

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Former Denver Broncos figure passes away at age 33: How did Demaryius Thomas die?