Duque: If Iván Márquez is in Cuba, it is “very serious” and “Colombia will take the pertinent actions.”

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, said he has no certainty that the head of the FARC dissidence known as “Segunda Marquetalia”, Luciano Marín Arango, alias “Iván Márquez”, has fled to Cuba, but assured that, if so, “Colombia will take the pertinent actions”, EFE reports.

In recent days there has been speculation that “Iván Márquez”, who was the chief negotiator of the FARC guerrilla (former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) in the peace agreement sealed in Havana, would have fled to Cuba from the border area in Venezuela, where he was hiding after the death of two of his closest allies: Hernán Darío Velásquez, alias “El Paisa”, and Henry Castellanos Garzón, alias “Romaña”.

“I cannot speak of speculation, but I can send a clear message: I hope that this hypothesis is not true, but if it is true obviously Colombia will take the pertinent actions “Duque told the media during a visit this Saturday to the Colombian island of Providencia.

The president assured that the public force and intelligence are studying the possible flight of “Iván Márquez”, who is requested by Interpol and has recently been added, together with the Second Marquetalia, to the United States terrorist list.

For Duque, for Cuba or any other country to host the dissident would be “a very serious situation.” Y would be violating the guidelines of the UN Security Council, which “prohibits countries from protecting, sponsoring or giving some kind of hiding place to someone who is requested by another country for this bloody crime.”

The Cuban Government has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of “Iván Márquez” on the island.

The Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, confirmed last Wednesday that “Colombia has been freed from two symbols of evil, alias ‘El Paisa’ and ‘Romaña’, of FARC dissidents, who were hiding in Venezuela under the protection of the (Nicolás) Maduro regime. “

“El Paisa” and “Romaña” were two of the high commanders of the Second Marquetalia, Y they left the peace agreement at the same time as “Iván Márquez”, who announced in 2018 his return to arms, claiming a “betrayal of the State” to the agreement.

The Colombian Police believe that the death of “El Paisa” is due to “criminal disputes within the organization”, and that it took place in a training camp that the armed group would have in Venezuela about 100 kilometers from the Colombian border, in “a matter of disputes over drug trafficking.”

In the same border area there are also other groups such as the one led by Miguel Botache, alias “Gentil Duarte”, who was also included last week in the list of terrorist groups by the United States, after the withdrawal of the FARC, five years later. of the signing of the peace agreement.

In that area of ​​the Arauca and Apure border, where these dissident groups are allegedly located, as well as the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), there is information from several disputes between all groups for control of territory.