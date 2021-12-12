Eduin Caz: they revealed the alleged infidelity of the Grupo Firme singer and it went viral

The Grupo Firme singer, Eduin Caz, became a trend in social networks after a woman from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, claimed to have maintained a relationship with the artist @ eduincaz / Instragram

In the last hours of last Friday, the singer of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz, became a trend in social networks after a woman from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, claimed to have maintained a relationship with the artist, on the fringes of his marriage to Daisy Anahy.

Through her TikTok account, the woman who identified herself as Stephanie Hernández shared a video where she stated that He received a message from Eduin’s wife, Daisy, to question her about the fidelity of her partner.

Subsequently, at the request of the users of the video platform, published a video in which Eduin allegedly appears sleeping in a bed with her. Despite the fact that Stephanie insists that it is Caz, some users maintained their reservations about what was said.

In social networks hundreds of users reacted to what was said by the young woman from Juarez and the video in which Eduin is supposedly asleep in the room of an alleged motel went viral (Photo: Instagram / @ eduincaz)

The young woman published a video from her Instagram account where she tells the story of the alleged infidelity, which Supposedly it happened in 2019, when Grupo Firme visited Ciudad Juárez. During that time, she said, she had no idea that Eduin is a married person.

“In 2019, in the month of October, Grupo Firme came to my city and I, at that time, was already forming a friendship with one of the members, who, on the day of the concert, invited me to the after party. Already being in the after, he approached me and began to talk to me … I had no idea that he was married, I only knew that he had a sonor “, said the young woman in her social network.

“That night what happened happened and that’s it.“, He continued, he also added that he wanted to talk about what happened after another woman from Tijuana sought to” unmask “Eduin for another infidelity, however, she received many insults from fans of the group.

Eduin’s infidelity towards his wife, Daisy Anahy, would have occurred in 2019. (Photo: Instagram / @ eduincaz)

“They called her a liar when it was true, when all this girl’s stuff happened I was thinking ‘yes it is true’. And he is super cynical in his stories answering that it is not true. So I wanted to endorse this girl who, by the way, is super cute and upload what I knew and what happened”, He expressed.

Finally, he referred to the attacks he received through digital platforms as a result of the testimony of the alleged infidelity. EvenAccording to some users on TikTok, this scandal would have led to Eduin’s wife, Daisy Anahy, supposedly ending their relationship; although the latter has not been confirmed either.

In social networks hundreds of users reacted to what was said by the young woman from Juarez and the video in which Eduin is supposedly asleep in a supposed motel room went viral.

It should be noted that so far the Mexican regional singer has not spoken about the alleged infidelity. (Instagram)

“The last man who gave me hope was Eduin Caz. Now I don’t know what to think ”wrote the user Melanie Carillo through her Twitter account. “From eduin Caz I learned that I should not fall asleep in the motel because then they burn me”Added another user.

Although there were also those who defended the singer: “I don’t know if it was fame or whatever, but there is no excuse to be unfaithful. At the end of the day, Eduin was not the only man who has been unfaithful. But How ugly that it is all over social media and everyone finds out that they put the horn on you. No person deserves that”User Erica wrote.

“I send a hug to my baby Anahí because Aduin Caz does not deserve you pricesa, “wrote another user addressing the wife of the Grupo Firme singer.

It should be noted that hata At the moment the Mexican regional singer has not spoken about the alleged infidelity.

KEEP READING:

Maluma and Grupo Firme caused a sensation with their long-awaited collaboration “Every One”

Los Bukis and Grupo Firme among the artists with the most lucrative tours in the world

Eduin Caz graduated and showed off his UABC degree along with an emotional gratitude