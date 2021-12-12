Edy Atala, president of Motagua: “If neither of the two championships is won, it will be a failure”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Eduardo Atala, president of Motagua, did not ensure the continuity of the Argentine coach Diego Vazquez for next year in the event that the team goes blank in the 2021 Apertura Tournament and in the Concacaf League.
The top leader of the Blue Cyclone is aware and says that it will be very difficult to turn the final against Comunicaciones, after having lost 1-2 in the first leg at the National Stadium. The return will be on Tuesday in Guatemala.
Difficult the situation; How does Motagua analyze the closing of the tournament?
“That happens to you when you can’t score goals. Motagua has been playing quite well but failing in front of the goal and as long as that problem is not solved we will not work. We hope that in tomorrow’s match against Real Spain and on Tuesday in Guatemala, the forwards will be able to score and score the necessary goals because we cannot claim anything from the team and they are simply deficient ”.
Do you like how Motagua plays?
“What remains is to define, what happens is to score because all the rotations have been made and as long as you can’t score there is no way to win games. The forwards of the other teams are accurate and do not fail. “
But I imagine they are not happy?
“How can we criticize it if the team has played quite well in all the games. They have had the opportunities and simply in front of the goal the goals have been missed ”.
What do you think of the fans who asked for Diego Vázquez to leave?
“Their great annoyance is because there were no new hires of forwards and in some way the fans will be right because the forwards do not score and as long as the gunners do not score it will be difficult for us to win the games and the championships that we are fighting.”
But are they happy then with how the team plays?
“We are not happy but we cannot say that a bad job has been done, we have to solve the work of the forwards and there the problem will end.”
Do you think champions can be crowned in Guatemala?
“It is difficult, we are visiting a very good team but nothing is impossible. If Motagua does not win either of the two championships it will be a failure all season. I repeat, this tournament will be a complete failure not to win a single title. A restructuring would not come but we will make important changes ”.
Are changes coming in Motagua if nothing is won?
“Let’s talk about it. There is not much to complain to the team because they played well, but in front of the goal they have failed ”.
What do you think of the gunpowder burning that occurred on Wednesday, could punishments come?
“It is a lack of the fans where unfortunately we do not learn. They come heavy fines. Then they demand the hiring of players but in the behavior in the stadium they leave much to be desired. Throwing flares and gunpowder is serious and serious. We are going to take serious measures and we are going to film those who are doing it and we are going to report them to the authorities ”.
Surely a strong punishment comes from Concacaf …
“Very little for what they had put us in, but what comes to us will be serious. Do not be surprised that the first game of the Concacaf Champions against a team from Mexico is behind closed doors and it would be serious for those of us who wanted to see the games. Hopefully Concacaf doesn’t get out of hand. “