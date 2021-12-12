Edy Atala, president of Motagua: “If neither of the two championships is won, it will be a failure”

Eduardo Atala, president of Motagua, did not ensure the continuity of the Argentine coach Diego Vazquez for next year in the event that the team goes blank in the 2021 Apertura Tournament and in the Concacaf League.

The top leader of the Blue Cyclone is aware and says that it will be very difficult to turn the final against Comunicaciones, after having lost 1-2 in the first leg at the National Stadium. The return will be on Tuesday in Guatemala.

Difficult the situation; How does Motagua analyze the closing of the tournament?

“That happens to you when you can’t score goals. Motagua has been playing quite well but failing in front of the goal and as long as that problem is not solved we will not work. We hope that in tomorrow’s match against Real Spain and on Tuesday in Guatemala, the forwards will be able to score and score the necessary goals because we cannot claim anything from the team and they are simply deficient ”.

Do you like how Motagua plays?

“What remains is to define, what happens is to score because all the rotations have been made and as long as you can’t score there is no way to win games. The forwards of the other teams are accurate and do not fail. “

But I imagine they are not happy?

“How can we criticize it if the team has played quite well in all the games. They have had the opportunities and simply in front of the goal the goals have been missed ”.