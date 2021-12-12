El Salvador-Chile: the blue closes its 2021 thinking about the octagonal

This Saturday, the blue will be measured against its counterpart from Chile, being the third South American rival that it faces in friendly matches in the last two months.

The Cuscatleco team will arrive at the Banc of California stadium, in Los Angeles, after having drawn with Ecuador the previous weekend.

The players of the national team were satisfied with the result against the Ecuadorians, being the first friendly match of the Hugo Pérez era in which a goal was scored.

In addition, these friendly matches are considered by the coaching staff and the footballers as tests that serve as preparation for the commitments of the octagonal towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Against Ecuador it was a good game for us, we had a chance to score, but it is over, Chile is going to come in with everything, like us. We are going to prepare for the January games,” commented the national team midfielder, Eric Calvillo .

El Salvador closed the year located in the penultimate place in the octagonal table with six units, eight points from the fourth place, Panama; and there are still six games to go to close the playoffs.

For its part, the Chilean team is in sixth place in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, remaining, for the moment, outside the World Cup, and only one point below Colombia and Peru.

Chileans have already fought against CONCACAF rivals this month. Last Wednesday, “la Roja” played against his counterpart from Mexico, in a match that ended in a two-goal draw.

For coach Hugo Pérez, in this game against the Chilean team they will seek to improve what has been demonstrated against the Ecuadorians.

“Chile is a team that presses well up, they are aggressive, they are different than Ecuador but I think it will be a good test for us. I hope we play better,” said the teacher.

The national team will make few changes with respect to the roster that played against “La Tri”, but will present casualties such as the absence of Bryan Tamacas, who returns to the Alliance due to the multiple injuries that the team has in the face of the return duel of the semifinals.

The winger Joshua Pérez, who returned to Europe, did not travel with the group, according to the coach of the national team.

The Chilean team, as well as in the game against Mexico, will not have their usual references such as Claudio Bravo or Arturo Vidal, because the match will take place outside the FIFA date.

He even made changes to his call by calling Ignacio Tapia at the last minute instead of Valber Huerta, who suffered a concussion to the skull playing for his club, the Catholic University.

In the historical series, the South Americans have the advantage. In the two meetings in which Salvadorans and Chileans have seen each other, the latter have obtained two wins, scoring two goals in favor and have not conceded a goal.

The two games were friendly. The first was played in 1989 in the Camel Cup, held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Central Americans lost by the minimum.

The other match was played in 2015, at the Sausalito stadium in Valparaíso. The locals won with a goal from Jorge Valdivia.