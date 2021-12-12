Elon Musk says which is the career with the best future

Elon Musk is a regular in debates about the future of society. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, this time, has spoken about what the race of the future will be. “Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a bit useless“, he assured this Thursday at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai together with Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba. Thus, according to Musk, this technology has overtones of end the majority of jobs that make up the global productive fabric.

Do you have to worry about these words? Historically, in every industrial revolution, the labor market has taken a radical turn. The entry of new machines into the production chain in each of these revolutions It has caused the destruction of many jobs, but also the appearance of other that there was not before the appearance of those machines.

For example, before it was necessary the presence of an employee to put the nut of a wheel. Now that nut is put in by a machine, but it must be controlled by a worker. This is what has happened in the last two centuries, since the first industrial revolution. For this reason, it is not excessively worrying, but it will be necessary to adapt to the new needs that are created.

The importance of human interaction

In this labor framework, without a doubt, those who will have the least vulnerability to this irruption of technology will be those who are trained to program Artificial Intelligence software, as Elon Musk assured in the statements collected by CNBC. The technology mogul recommends young people to study engineering, although he warned that at some point “Artificial Intelligence will just write its own software”.

So if machines are going to program themselves, what is there to study? In this productive fabric, in which Artificial Intelligence will monopolize production and, probably, distribution, consumers are going to be more dependent on human interaction. Someone will have to get customers to consume these products and services. Thus, “if you are working on something that involves people or engineering, it is probably a good focus for your futureMusk concluded.