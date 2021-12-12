Elon Musk wants to implant chips in human brains in 2022

If there is one man on the planet capable of fusing humans with technology, it is Elon Musk. The richest man on the planet, through his company Neuralink, wants to start implanting microchips in human brains in 2022. It will do so to improve medicine.

Musk intends that people who have a spinal cord injury wear this chip to offer them a notable improvement in their life: through their minds they will be able to control technological devices that will allow them to carry out everyday actions such as using the Internet, for example, without problems. . This already succeeded BrainGate.

Improve life and try to regain lost movement

In addition, it will be studied whether it is possible for people with tetraplegia to regain mobility. “I think we have the opportunity with Neuralink to restore the functionality of the whole body to someone who has a spinal cord injury, “has predicted a Musk who warns that this project is only about” an opportunity. “With this important nuance, Musk covers his shoulders in case you cannot “allow someone who cannot walk or use their arms to walk again.”

Elon Musk doesn’t want to give anyone false hope POOL / Reuters

This chip works by implanting electrodes in the region of the brain responsible for controlling voluntary movement. These connect to a larger matrix called Link, which can process, stimulate and transmit neural signals to devices so that they can be controlled with the mind and not with the hands, for example.

A complete success in monkeys, although without human testing

Neuralink has not done any human testing yet. Yes it has done in monkeys. The primates, in addition, have passed the exams with very good marks. In this sense, the company published a video of the monkey in early 2021 Pager playing video game Pong. At first he used a joystick, but then he started playing using only his mind.

“Neuralink it is working fine in monkeys. We are doing a lot of testing and confirming that it is safe and reliable and that the device can be safely removed, “Musk said during the CEO Council Summit organized by the The Wall Street Journal.

Although the implantation of these chips seems imminent, Neuralink it is two years late. In addition, it still does not have the permission of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the main obstacle that the company faces: “We are awaiting FDA approval; and I must say that our standards for implanting the device are much higher than the FDA requires. “

The scientific community is reluctant to the project

Several scientists have taken their heads with Musk’s project. They claim that giving mobility to someone who does not have it are “difficult to keep” promises, as stated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in its blog Technology Review.

The richest man in the world also has answers for the skeptics. In his speech at the CEO Council Summit He assured that this issue “is something super important” and they do not intend in any case “to raise hopes in an unreasonable way”, although he maintained that it will be tried.