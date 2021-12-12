Emelec vs. Independiente del Valle: schedules and TV channels to see live the final for the LigaPro title | National Championship | sports

The result of the second leg of the LigaPro tournament, between Emelec and Independiente del Valle, will feed the legend.

The Ecuadorian Augusto Aragón will be the central referee in the final of the soccer championship in Ecuador, between Emelec and Independiente del Valle next Sunday in Guayaquil, and will be assisted in the VAR by the Mexicans César Arturo Ramos and Oscar Macías.

Aragon will call the final also with the interest of leaving behind the controversial situations in which it was involved this season, especially in decisions taken against renowned teams such as Barcelona and Independiente del Valle; as well as in the Copa Libertadores game between Uruguayan Nacional and Atlético Nacional, from Colombia.

In that last game, even Conmebol had to intervene, according to the alleged victims of Aragon’s decisions.

Channels that broadcast live for Ecuador

GolTV Y DirecTV (Channel 658)

Schedules to see live

16:00 Tijuana and Los Angeles

18:00 Mexico City and Austin (Texas)

19:00 Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and New York

21:00 Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brasilia (Brazil)

23:00 England and Portugal

00:00 on Monday in Spain, Italy and Germany

The referee whistled last October the so-called “Clásico del Astillero”, between Emelec and Barcelona, ​​one of the most important matches of the local tournament, in which the former won 2-1.

Aragon will have another decisive match in their hands, that of the grand final next Sunday, when the title is defined.

In the first leg match last Sunday, which Independiente won 3-1 over Emelec, there were also controversies, especially for the VAR judges, the Mexican Erick Miranda and Christian Espinoza, and the central referee, the Ecuadorian Luis Quiroz.

The expulsion in Emelec of the striker Alejandro Cabezas, after a review in the VAR, “was an exaggerated decision,” as exaggerated World Cup referee Byron Moreno commented at the time, who is currently commenting for a local station.

According to Moreno, the expulsion of Cabezas was excessive and was taken after a “call by the VAR”, which detected a stomp by the attacker on goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez, at minute 39. (D)