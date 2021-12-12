End of the dream for Pumas? Rubens Sambueza would already have his future defined

The good performance that he found in the defining games of the Liguilla, made up of defensive solidity and more direct resources when attacking, allows him to Pumas get excited. However, he must not ignore the fact of the terrible regular phase he did and for that he must improve his squad. Therefore, rumors are the order of the day.

With little budget and financial problems, Los Universitarios must be much more resourceful than their opponents in the MX League when incorporating. That is why the possible arrival of Rubens Sambueza He was perfect: his qualities could make up for the team’s deficits and his arrival was going to take place without any outlay of money after leaving Toluca.

However, he will not play in Los del Pedregal: according to ESPN, The Argentine would have reached an agreement to become a new Atlético de San Luis player. In the absence of some details being fulfilled, the Argentine will stamp the signature and thus will have a new direction in Aztec football (it will be his seventh team).

In this way, Xolos de Tijuana and Puebla also lament, the other squads that had shown a real interest in having their card. Will any reinforcement come to Pumas this year?