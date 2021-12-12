Erika Buenfil changes profession, now she is an Uber driver! | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Erika Buenfil surprised his followers in TikTok by sharing your first trip as Uber driver.

The actress has not only become one of the most famous tiktokers, she also decided to change her performance to become a driver for the platform.

Buenfil boasted through his account his first trip as Uber and presented a little the story of Laila, the first lucky person to meet her in her debut as a driver.

Erika Buenfil begins a new adventure

“My new adventure begins! This was my first trip as an Uber driver with the option of only taking female passengers,” reads the description of the video.

Although followers of the actress believe that it is a genuine advertisement for the application, others have highlighted that Erika had shown her interest in innovating in her TikToks, and they believe that this clip is part of a change in her digital content.

Her first client was Laila, who is dedicated to reading letters and is also a singer, a fact with which they began a conversation and where the actress presented the safe option for Uber drivers.