Even if I deny it! THESE are the sequels of Paty Navidad after suffering from covid-19 that Stephanie Salas revealed in MasterChef

Paty Christmas is one of the stars that disappeared during several chapters of the recordings of MasterChef Celebrity, Although the production never mentioned exactly the reasons, it is known that it was for Covid 19.

In chapter 17 of the contest, Stephanie Salas talked about what was happening in the kitchen of MasterChef Celebrity, he mentioned that since his return Paty Christmas It was not the same, that he had not entered with the same energy and that it showed in his breathing.

It should be noted that Paty she returned in chapter 15, while she was in recovery she was replaced by Daniela Alexis “Bebeshita” who did an excellent role and who conquered people who later did not want her to leave.

The actress and singer since the beginning of the pandemic said she did not believe in the existence of the Coronavirus, highlighting endless ridicules among his followers and the entire public, for this reason their social networks were closed.

A few weeks ago Paty was one of the conductors of the Radio Awards, since her time on the red carpet caused a stir in social networks, as she declared that she never had Covid 19 and that the reasons for his hospitalization were due to double pneumonia.

He said that the doctors told him that he was dying and that he had double pneumonia, that he wanted to leave the hospital on two occasions, since he considered a lie and that it was not to be in intensive care with 25 cables.

Stephanie Salas

In social networks several people mention that they do not like the way in which it is expressed Stephanie Salas When she talks about her teammates, they say that whenever she says something it is to criticize, while others consider her a strong element and someone who is shaping up for the final.

