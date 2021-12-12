everything you need to know about this surgery

A lung transplant It is a surgical procedure that consists of replacing a diseased lung or that does not work properly with a healthy lung, which generally belongs to a deceased donor, as explained by the Mayo Clinic.

It is a surgery It is most commonly done in people who have already tried other medications or treatments but have not been successful.

Experts emphasize that, depending on the disease suffered by the patient, the transplant will consist of replace one or both lungs. In addition, on rare occasions, the lungs can be transplanted along with the donor heart.

Why is a lung transplant performed?

Lung transplantation is a major operation which may carry future risks and complications. However, if it works well, it can greatly improve the health and quality of life of the sick person.

Therefore, if the doctor has suggested a lung transplant and you have doubts when making the decision, it is important first get well informed about what to expect from the transplant process, about the surgery, possible risks, and follow-up medical care.

Know that damaged or unhealthy lungs can make it difficult for the body to receive the oxygen it needs to survive. Thus, there are various diseases that can damage the lungs, causing them to not work efficiently.

As stated by the Mayo Clinic, the most common causes of a lung transplant are the following:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema.

Scarring of the lungs (pulmonary fibrosis).

High blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension).

Cystic fibrosis.

These diseases can be treated with medicines or treatments with special devices for breathing. But nevertheless, when there is no longer any option Valid or no treatment works properly and, therefore, your life is at risk, the doctor may suggest a single or double lung transplant.

How to prepare for a lung transplant

The preparations for a lung transplant they often start well in advance to surgery to transplant the lung, say experts from the Mayo Clinic.

This preparation can begin weeks, months or even years before you receive the donor lung, since everything will depend on the waiting time for the transplant.

First of all, first measures What to consider if your doctor has recommended you undergo a lung transplant is to visit a transplant center for an evaluation. They can refer you to it or you can choose it yourself.

Once the place where the lung transplant will be performed has been decided, you should undergo a evaluation to check if you are eligible for a lung transplant. There the doctors will review the medical history and will do different medical tests.

If the transplant team finally determines that you are a candidate to receive a lung transplant, you will be registered with the waiting list. From the Mayo Clinic they explain that “the number of people who need lung transplants far exceeds the number of donated lungs that are available”, so there are people who die during the waiting process for the transplant.

As long as you are on the waiting list, the doctor will continuously evaluate and supervise you. In addition, it will be important that during that time you change your lifestyle: you should follow a healthy diet, do regular exercise controlled by a professional and avoid tobacco.

When an organ from a donor is finally available, the compatibility between the two must be sought according to different specific criteria. Then, you will have to prepare the backpack for the hospital with the necessary medicines and objects.

Once in the hospital, you will undergo different tests where it will be verified that the lung is compatible and that he is healthy for the operation to be successful, since otherwise he would be rejected and, therefore, the surgery would be suspended.

From the Mayo Clinic they emphasize that a lung transplant is not the right treatment for everyone, since there are certain factors that could indicate that a person is not the candidate suitable for a lung transplant.

In addition, it is important to know the risks which entails a lung transplant, the main ones being rejection and infection, but it can get even more complicated.

The first year is usually the most critical, as this is when complications can arise. Despite this, if the operation is successful, the lung transplant improve quality of life of the person.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





Read also

Judith Vives





Read also

Rachel Saez





Read also

Drafting Vidae