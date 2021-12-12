Family, music and lawsuits: a portrait of Vicente Fernández

“I have never lip-synched, nor do I know the songs,” Vicente Fernández always emphasized, who in this way thanked his audience for everything they gave him; He commented that he preferred to make mistakes when singing, than to cheat.

“I neither bring tracks, nor do I playback, I sing a song and, if I forget, I follow him, apart from the fact that I record very loud and sing at another level, with playback is to be moving the ‘snout’ and I can’t”, he commented the singer once on the television program “Y Vero América va”, hosted by Verónica Castro, in 1992.

The actress on that occasion played a joke on him and asked him to playback because the audio was failing, to which Fernández explained that he could not, he preferred not to go on the program than to commit that musical crime.

“It’s that I don’t sing with playback, if I have, it has been once and wrong, for example when I make movies and I feel like it’s wrong, I say ‘cut it out’ and it comes again, and no way in the program are we saying cut and cut; I recorded an album with 18 songs, and since I recorded them I forget, and when they come out I study them again, imagine singing more than 450 songs that I have, well when … I respect whoever does it, but I have always said that it is a deception to the public ”, explained then.

That passion and dedication he had were widely acclaimed by his audience, who liked to ask for another song at the end of his show, and by his applause; Chente, as they affectionately called him, could satisfy his wishes by singing for up to six continuous hours.

Also known as “El Charro de Huentitán”, he was born on February 17, 1940, in Huentitán el Alto, Jalisco, into a very humble family. At 23 years of age he married María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, his neighbor in Guadalajara, with whom he had three children: Vicente, Gerardo, Alejandro and later they adopted Alejandra.

From presentations at parties, weddings, restaurants, the XEX-AM radio station broadcast some of his performances, helping him to make himself known, which made him able to perform at the Blanquita Theater and thus sign a contract with a record label.

But it was his presentation with Raúl Velasco on the television program “Siempre en Domingo” that catapulted him to international fame, with songs such as “Your way and mine” and “Back, back.”

Fame caught up with him and there came a time when he could afford to no longer appear on television or radio because he no longer needed that promotion; but, yes, he did not leave his palenques aside.

“If I were to appear on television every day, it would not have any appeal; One day, when I was starting out, I was about ten years old in this career and I would see an artist’s annual program and say ‘what luxuries do gringos give themselves, will I ever be able to afford that luxury?’, as well as each year’s program of Vicente Fernández and I even give it to myself for a year and a half ”, he commented to Castro.

The children of Vicente Fernández

Before fame there was his family, he expressed on numerous occasions, and for his children he gave everything.

“There is no favorite, the children love each other equally, it is not a preference, it is the one who is more attentive; When you are a son, you are aware of the parents and, when you are a father, you want the children to be aware of you, so Alejandro is always working like me, Vicente walks with his things from the horse show and all that and Gerardo As he is the one who does not sing, it is not that he is the favorite, but he is the one who is here on the lookout, because he also has his ranches here, here he has his sand business, so he always comes to eat, he is the most attached , and the one who is an affectionate honey is Vicente “, he declared in the program” Stories to tell “, by Giselle Blondet.

The Fernández family. El Universal infographic



Vicente Fernández, the “King of the palenques”

Chente was known as the “King of the palenques” because he tried to go to every corner of the Mexican Republic making presentations, which could last many hours, and he explained that he did it to please the public, he also liked to please everyone, hence he said his famous phrase: “As long as you don’t stop clapping, your Chente doesn’t stop singing.”

“I don’t like the nightclub because it is very different, I really like to feel a gesture, that if I was wrong and said a stupid thing, then that people notice it and applaud me, but it is very different (to do a concert) in a hotel or in a nightclub, what happens is that I noticed that I had to sing for about four hours, and it is that at first they were very dull, but at an hour and a half that they were already starting to get happy, I had to sing again as if it were starting again and that was very hard for me.

“I don’t like the nightclub because of the lights that you have in front of you like a ‘dazzled ox’ and you don’t see, first you are taking care not to go ‘snout’ and then you don’t see the public and I have to be watching the public, first to see with what songs I can cheer them up and, if they are very happy, with what song I can make them have the next drink ”, he said.

Chente’s clashes

Vicente was also known for having a strong character; One day he came across blows with an assistant who during his presentations tried to physically and verbally attack him, and contrary to keeping discretion about their confrontations, he liked to talk about them, so that people would know what happened.

“I go out to sing and there was a very fashionable song by Nelson Ned, ‘In spite of everything’, I go around (the stage) and a guy says’ you’re a fag ‘, and I said’ what bad taste to joke with him mariachi ‘, I turn around and he says again’ you’re a fagot ‘and I said’ I think he’s saying it to me ‘; I took another turn and he said the same thing to me.

“And I said: ‘sir, repeat what you just told me, because then they say they are paleros’ and on the microphone he says’ you are a fag’, with stronger words’ and your boyfriend is Juan Torres. He even chose my partner (laughs), so I grabbed a bottle of brandy and they took him away, but with my head wide open, I later regretted it after five minutes, ”he recalled with Verónica Castro.

He also clarified then what happened the time they made him a scandal in the media, when he appeared in Texcoco, in the 90s.

“When I was singing in Texcoco, I hit another person, but they made a scandal, that he was running away, but he bathed me all in wine and stained my suit and face, and he still tells me that he was only one (blow ) I managed to hit him, and how good because he was about two meters tall; He took it out safely, but the gentlemen with their hands and the ladies with their heels left it as holy Christ ”, he clarified.

Mexico has lost one of its greatest icons of vernacular music, but it leaves behind a great legacy for which it will always be remembered. Chente sold more than 70 million records, has more than 100 records on the market, more than 30 films made, eight Latin Grammys, three Grammys, 14 Premios Lo Nuestro, three Billboard awards, and other awards to which he has been credited for his work in music.