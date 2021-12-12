Fernando Tatis Jr, star of San Diego Padres, scrapes his knee and hand after suffering a fall in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO – San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr is in perfect health after suffering a slight fall while visiting his native country, his father, Fernando Tatis, told The Associated Press.

“He is fine, in perfect condition, he has not had to go anywhere and he is here in the country (Dominican Republic)… it is nothing to write home about, just a fall, he scratched his knee and hands a little, already Ready, ”the former Major League infielder commented during the interview.

He explained that Tatis Jr is a young man who likes excursions to discover his country and adventures, activities that, like everything in life, carry a risk.

“It was nothing like that,” he commented on rumors that the fall had been from a motorcycle, and indicated that it was from his own feet.

He confirmed that the incident occurred last Sunday, in his native province of San Pedro de Macorís, in the east of the country.

Tatis Jr just wrapped up a season in which he finished third in the voting for the National League Most Valuable Player award. He led the league with 42 home runs in 130 games, batting .282, 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. His season also included two trips to the disabled list for a left shoulder problem.

Earlier in the year, he signed a 14-year, $ 330 million contract with the Padres.

