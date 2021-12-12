Fighter Xander Zayas easily overpowers Alessio Mastronunzio in his Madison Square Garden debut

The Puerto Rican boxer Xander zayas He closed 2021 with a resounding victory via TKO in the first round against the Italian Alessio Mastronunzio Saturday in the Madison Square Garden from New York.

The 19-year-old junior middleweight fighter, as he was looking for, made a huge impression in the Big Apple by overwhelming his rival in his debut on the legendary boxing stage., as part of the card featuring the light division fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko Y Richard Commey.

With its corner waving the monostar, Zayas (12-0, 9 KO’s) entered in infectious spirits before knocking down his opponent around 10 seconds into the match and then overwhelming him to cause referee Danny Schiavone to prevent Mastronunzio (9-2, 3 KO’s). receive more punishment.

The official finish was recorded at 2:52 of the first round.

In another of the preliminaries, Catalan John Bauzá looked impressive with a fourth round TKO against American Michael Williams Jr. in a 140-pound fight scheduled for eight rounds.

Bauzá (16-0, 7 KO’s) dropped Williams Jr. (19-1, 12 KO’s) five times in four rounds before referee Charlie Fitch stopped the match.

The first of those was around 30 seconds into the first round using his right hand. In the second inning, he landed a sensational left hook that returned Williams Jr. to the canvas.

Bauzá scored the other three in the fourth and final round, when the fight ended at 2:18.