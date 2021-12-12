Follow the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, live

This Sunday, the Formula 1 championship is defined in which Verstappen seeks to obtain his first title against a Hamilton who will try to make history with his eighth crown; subscribe to Star + and do not miss details of F1

Checo Pérez already stopped and put white. Hamilton resumed the lead with Verstappen 2.7 seconds behind. “A legend,” he said on Verstappen radio about Checo Pérez.

LAP 21/58 Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds “Checo is a legend” says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 # F1 pic.twitter.com/Thc5IPQV09 – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Checo Pérez holds Hamilton as best he can … he lost a lot of time and Verstsappen came within 2.3 seconds of Hamilton

Lap 18: Verstappen passed Sainz and is P3. Hamilton is 7.9 seconds away. Hamilton 4 behind Pérez and Lewis has a relentless pace.

They indicate to Checo Pérez that Hamilton has stopped and that they will now go to Plan B. Possibly it is a matter of holding the red tires, so that Verstappen approaches Hamilton.

Lap 15: Hamilton to pits. Now Checo Pérez is the leader of the race.

Lap 14: Verstappen to pits. Red Bull puts on a hard tire and gets into P6, but quickly shook off Tsunoda and Leclerc. Sainz remains.

Verstappen has no rhythm. On lap 11 he lost a second to Hamilton and the difference for lap 12 is more than 4 seconds. Even Pérez has a better pace than the Dutch driver. “My rear tires don’t give out anymore,” Verstappen says on radio.

Hamilton’s pace is very good in all sectors, not only speed 1 and 2, but also in three he is faster than Verstappen. Winning the first position has allowed Hamilton’s Mercedes to control the race pace with clean air.

Lap 5/58: Good pace for Hamilton on the yellow rubber. Verstappen can’t get close. Thus, Hamilton is world champion, but there is a long way to go.

START: Hamilton takes the lead after a great start. Norris went over on braking and Checo Pérez passed it.

Hamilton Verstappen Perez

Later Hamilton is attacked by Verstappen but Lewis managed to maintain position but with a maneuver to the limit (the Mercedes had to leave the track).

After months and kilometers traveled around the world, the Formula 1 arrive at Abu Dhabi GP to end one of the best seasons in memory.

The most contested since the start of the hybrid era in 2014 and the first in which a serious Mercedes driver and the same German team could not win the championships.

Max Verstappen arrives at the renewed Yas Marina circuit, of 5.2 kilometers and 16 curves, with the advantage of the tiebreaker. He and Lewis Hamilton are the only ones who can win the drivers’ championship, but …

What does Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton need to win the drivers’ championship?

Anyone who wins the race or is ahead of the opponent, takes the title.

If for some reason they finish tied on points, Verstappen takes the crown by tiebreaker: he has the most wins for the year. They could be tied if both fold; they fall out of the top 10; Hamilton finished 9th and Verstappen 10th, but the Dutchman took the extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

What does Red Bull need to beat Mercedes in the constructors’ championship?

The German organization arrives in Abu Dhabi with an advantage of 28 points. The maximum number of points that a team can score per race is 44 (counting the point of the fastest lap

If Mercedes scores 17 points, any Red Bull effort will be in vain. In other words, if any Mercedes finish second, the World Cup will be decided in their favor.

There will be 58 laps to the Yas Marina to complete the 306.1 kilometers of the Grand Prix. Last year the win went to Verstappen’s Red Bull, that’s the only 2014 non-Mercedes win to date in Abu Dhabi home to an F1 race since 2009.

Lewis Hamilton will start with a medium compound tire and Max Verstappen with a soft tire (red). The stocking lasts longer, but the soft one is faster and should have a better start.

Mazepin out for COVID

Russian Nikita Mazepin (Haas), tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate as confirmed by his own team. Haas will only race with Mick Schumacher, as the regulations prohibit a rider from competing who has not taken part in at least one free practice, which is the case of Pietro Fittipaldi, the organization’s third rider.