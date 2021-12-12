For what reason Adamari López was not a model | Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEKA

There is no doubt that the charisma and sympathy that he wastes Adamari Lopez They have made her one of the most beloved television characters; And it is that in addition to her role as an actress and jury in “Así se baila”, she has literally been in charge of putting the audience in the pocket.

Situation that has not been wasted by the also television presenter, who is very active in her social networks, where she publishes her daily activities. Precisely, In his Instagram account he took the opportunity to cause a stir with a clip in which he is seen with a half-open dress with blue and white vertical stripes, which would imply that he was not wearing anything underneath.

Although she casts a flirtatious look at the camera, like a professional model, the Puerto Rican did not miss this opportunity to tell why she did not dedicate herself to the world of catwalks before acting. Next, we will tell you why.

The actress takes humorously some topics that involve being overweight (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram)

WHY REASON ADAMARI LÓPEZ WAS NOT A MODEL

Adamari López told the reason why he could not shine in the world of the catwalks. While sporting her outfit in the kitchen, she briefly released the following sentence: “I was going to be a model, but I met coffee with bread and I loved it”.

That is how Alaïa’s mother took with humor the overweight she suffered a while ago, and although at the beginning she did not pay attention to the questions and criticisms, she decided to change for her health and daughter.

With this, it is shown that the protagonist of “Friends and Rivals” does not make a problem in mentioning that she has a certain weakness for some foods, but now she consumes them responsibly.

Several months after submitting to a strict exercise routine and healthy eating, Adamari López shows a renewed figure (Photo: @altaimages / Instagram)

HOW DID ADAMARI LÓPEZ REACT TO BEING OVERWEIGHT IN AN OLD VIDEO?

Adamari López is aware of everything she has achieved to have the figure that she currently looks and who continues to take care of her health day by day; However, when she saw a video of her with several extra pounds, she reacted in a particular way.

Far from being ashamed of being overweight, he spoke about how it is possible to achieve the goals that one sets for oneself, especially if it is for health and self-esteem issues.

“I came across this video from a while ago when I was just getting started with exercise and the truth is: ‘I’m amazed at what I’ve accomplished!’ It hasn’t been easy, but it’s definitely worth the effort. I hope to encourage you to make the decision “She was very proud of the results and how she looks now.

As is known, after deciding to lose weight, Adamari López lost more than 14 kilos. “Thanks to the focus and resources you have given me over the past 22 months, I lost 32 pounds.”, said Adamari López.