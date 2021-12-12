Forecast, streaming, TV, formations and schedule to watch the NBA

NBA | LIVE ONLINE | TODAY | Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers will host Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center. What are the prognoses? What time? How are the formations? Streaming and TV to watch LIVE here!

Philadelphia 76ers will play before Golden state warriors this Saturday, December 11 at Wells Fargo Center to play a match corresponding to the regular season of the NBA.

The group commanded byDoc Rivers I started the campaign with a record of 14 wins and 12 losses, locating 7th in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the team led by Steve Kerr started the season with a record of 21 wins and 4 falls, positioning 1st in the Western Conference.

The last match he played Philadelphia 76ers was the Thursday, December 9 in view of Utah Jazz (18-7) at the Wells Fargo Center, where they lost 118-96. Joel embiid contributed 19 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, while Seth curry he added 18 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists.

The last duel he played Golden state warriors was the Thursday, December 9 in view of Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) at the Chase Center, where they won 104-94. Stephen Curry contributed 22 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, while Jordan poole he added 20 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

The next engagement of Philadelphia 76ers It will be on Monday, December 13 before Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum, while Golden state warriors will play before Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse the same day.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: What will the lineups be like?

Philadelphia 76ers: What will be the formation and what injuries are there?

PG: Tyrese maxey.

SG: Seth curry.

SF: Danny green.

FAQ: Tobias Harris.

C: Joel embiid.

Ben simmons (personal decision) are out of this confrontation, while Grant Riller (shoulder) is in doubt.

Golden State Warriors: What will be the formation and what injuries are there?

PG: Stephen Curry.

SG: Jordan poole.

SF: Andrew Wiggins.

FAQ: Draymond green.

C: Kevon looney.

Klay thompson(Achilles tendon) and James Wiseman(knee) are ruled out for tonight’s duel, while Andre Iguodala (knee) is in doubt.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: When and what time to watch the NBA LIVE ONLINE?

This meeting will take place this Saturday, December 11 at the Wells Fargo Center starting at 8:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. (CT), 6:30 p.m. (MT) and 5:30 p.m. (PT). ) from United States.

Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time in United States: 8:30 PM (ET), 7:30 PM (CT), 6:30 PM (MT) and 5:30 PM (PT).

Place: Wells Fargo Center.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 02:30 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 22:30 hours.

Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 21:30 hours.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 20:30 hours.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 19:30 hours.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Which channel does the NBA broadcast LIVE ONLINE?

This NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the United States through ABC or ESPN 3. On the other hand, worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. What’s more, in Latin America it will go on ESPN.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: What are the forecasts for today?

The bookmakers of the United States (FanDuel) give Golden State Warriors as the favorite to stay with the victory, since it has a odds of -152. On the other hand, the victory of the Philadelphia 76ers has a odds of +128.

Result Share Philadelphia 76ers +128 Golden state warriors -152

