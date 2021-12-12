Former coach of FC Barcelona and Chivas de Guadalajara is investigated for more than 50 testimonies of sexual abuse of minors

Benaiges was coordinator of the quarry of FC Barcelona and also led minor football in Chivas de Guadalajara.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan autonomous police, are already investigating several complaints from people who claim when they were minors they were sexually abused by former Barcelona youth football coordinator Albert Benaiges, who also worked in Mexican chivas and the Dominican Cibao.

According to sources from the Catalan police, the investigation has been opened as a result of the complaints filed in various police stations of the Mossos d’Esquadra for victims of alleged sexual abuse, which the newspaper Ara uncovered this Saturday.

Former Barcelona youth football coordinator Albert Benaiges has been accused of sexually abusing academy students, per@arainenglish. A group of former students reported Benaiges to the police Friday. Barcelona fired Benaiges on December 2. pic.twitter.com/kNZMdhQOeE – B / R Football (@brfootball) December 10, 2021

Following a journalistic investigation, the newspaper collects some sixty testimonies of people who suffered abuse by Benaiges when he was a physical education teacher at the Escola Barcelona, ​​in the Barcelona neighborhood of Les Corts, position he held for 38 years.

The interviewees report that he masturbated in front of them, performed fondling and organized sexual games, events that would have happened in the 1980s and 1990s.

In an interview on the Catalunya Ràdio program “El Suplement”, Dani, a former student of the center between the late 80s and early 90s, explained that the reported abuses were an “open secret” and a recurring theme in the meetings of former students of the school because “what was happening with him was not normal.”

Dani does not know if she can be considered a victim of sexual abuse, but she does not know of “inappropriate behavior” on the part of the teacher, who she assures had “An obsession with hygiene” and used to go into the locker rooms to the “bottom of the showers” to examine how the students washed.

This former student claims that he also witnessed how Benaiges forced two students to strip in front of the class to show how the boys and girls should wash, one of the situations recounted this Saturday by Ara.

In addition, he added that on one occasion when he told his parents that the teacher had dragged him by the ear around the gym and beaten him loudly in front of other students, the school management forced him to apologize in front of the class and to reject the complaint.

As Barcelona sources have confirmed to Efe, Benaiges dissociated himself from the club a week ago, where he was coordinator of grassroots football.

Born in Mexico in 1955, Benaiges was considered one of the leaders in the training of Barcelona youth soccer players for more than two decades.

With the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency last April, returned to Barcelona as coordinator of grassroots football following his departure from the club in 2011 to work in Dubai.

After this stage, in 2014 he signed for the Mexican Chivas, where he spent three months, to later work in the Dominican Republic and Japan.

