“Gallo” Estrada explains why fans hate Canelo

The Mexican, Francisco “Gallo” Estrada, spoke about the current undisputed champion at 168 pounds, Saúl “Canelo” ÁlvarezHe mentioned that there is a reason why fans hate him so much, likewise, he considered that the man from Guadalajara is a pure athlete.

“Gallo” Estrada noted that fans who hate Canelo, They do it due to the fact that some promoter or television station promoted him in the race.

“I think that he Canelo has many detractors because a television station grabbed it, some promoter grabbed it, and they saw the Canelo as a business ”, argues Estrada. “The cinnamon It is not his fault, because he said he was going to prepare himself for whatever champion he was ”.

In addition, Estrada, mentioned that Canelo He is the one who in the end managed to form his way to the top, but fans still do not recognize him.

“He was being put by rivals,” he explains. Estrada. “And as he was easily defeating them due to his dedication and discipline, many people began to say that the television station protected him, that the promoter did not give him good fighters.”

Mauricio Sulaimán defends Canelo from Mayweather doping accusations

Floyd Mayweather, during the week before the fight between, Gervonta davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, was mentioning that, Canelo, he doped for his fights, something that made a big impact on the world.

Regarding this news, the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, gave his point of view on the controversial words of Mayweather.

“Sorry to say those things, I just want to say that Canelo he is the boxer who has carried out the most doping tests ”, he assured.

For now the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, is waiting for what may happen in the confrontation between, Thabiso Mchunu and Ilunga Makabu, who will contest the world cruiserweight title in January and thus meet their rival on May 5.