Giant rat caught in New York, video goes viral

Today video platforms such as TikTok or Youtube They have gained a greater presence in the taste of young people due to the type of content that can be found in them, such as videos of places of general interest, of distant and interesting cultures, or simply to watch a funny video.

Similarly, it is possible to find content that shows unusual situations or things, such as the recent case of a user who uploaded a video to TikTok in which you can see a supposed Giant rat in the city of New York, USA.

Giant rat video, viral on TikTok

The user @ ratt.club shared a short video on the platform where you can see what it looks like, a huge rat, which is next to a car.

Apparently the animal is neither frightened nor intimidated by the tiktoker that records it, since its movements are not fast like those of a normal rat, since his gait is slower.

Many users of the platform said they were amazed at the size of the animal, which even appears to be larger than a small breed dog.

Also, although it does not seem to be very wild, it should be taken into account that these animals attack when they feel threatened, and a bite from them could leave serious injuries.

The video titled “The rat bigger than New York City“So far, it has more than 2 million“ Likes ”, more than 57 thousand comments, more than 190 thousand shares and more than 16 million reproductions.

@ ratt.club We are the rats ## rat ## nyc ## rattoken ## theratcollective ## citylife ## ratsoftiktok ## fyp ## foryoupage original sound – The Ratt Collective

Giant rat causes mixed reactions on TikTok

The video in addition to creating commotion in the tiktokers, also generated multiple reactions, since several Internet users indicated that it is not a ratbut rather an otter, a wombat, or a “muksrat”.

As noted above, the video has been shared millions of times and among the various comments, some users of TikTok have pointed out in a jocular tone that it is the rat Spllinter, the master of Ninja Turtles.

“Don’t buy, adopt, is it a beaver, isn’t it? A free fire player, he went to fulfill the American dream, if it costs him even to move” are some of the opinions that users of the social network left in the comment box.

