Global sadness: Mexican Vicente Fernández passed away

After a very discouraging medical part was known, a few minutes ago, the Mexican singer, Vicente Fernandez he lost his life at 81 years of age. Since the news was known, hundreds of portals and thousands of fans have expressed their pain in the social networks. Although some time ago there was an encouraging evolution, since last week, the famous singer’s health fell into a well from which he could not get out.

Remember that Vicente Fernandez At the beginning of August he suffered a fall that led him to have to undergo emergency surgery. This tragic news was confirmed by one of the sons of the Mexican singer himself. We are talking about Vicente Fernandez Jr. who stated that the problem was complicated by a strong blow to the cervical area.

The last medical report that was known, a few hours ago, said the following: “In the last 12 hours, Mr. Vicente Fernández presented an exacerbation of his state of health. He presents greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support. Sedation was required to maintain comfort. He continues multidisciplinary management. His condition today is Criticism. Very reserved prognosis. More than ever, the support and understanding of this moment that the Fernández family is going through is appreciated. The information will be released only by this means at the request of the family. ” In addition to this photo shared on Vicente Fernández’s official Instagram account, a message was added that reads the following: “We are very grateful for so much support and understanding.”

The Fernandez dynasty It is one of the most important families of regional music in Mexico. Is that Vicente Fernandez He transmitted all his talent to his children and at the same time these to his children. Without a doubt Alejandro Fernandez he is the one who followed his father’s footsteps to the letter, thus being one of the best-known interpreters today.

Vicente Fernandez managed to harvest his last award a few weeks ago, despite being hospitalized for his fall in August, he was the winner of a Latin Grammy 2021. This was for succeeding in the category Best Ranchera Mariachi Music Album – A Mis 80`S.