Global sadness: Mexican Vicente Fernández passed away

After a very discouraging medical part was known, a few minutes ago, the Mexican singer, Vicente Fernandez he lost his life at 81 years of age. Since the news was known, hundreds of portals and thousands of fans have expressed their pain in the social networks. Although some time ago there was an encouraging evolution, since last week, the famous singer’s health fell into a well from which he could not get out.

Remember that Vicente Fernandez At the beginning of August he suffered a fall that led him to have to undergo emergency surgery. This tragic news was confirmed by one of the sons of the Mexican singer himself. We are talking about Vicente Fernandez Jr. who stated that the problem was complicated by a strong blow to the cervical area.

