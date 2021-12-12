Going to buy an Apple AirTag can be synonymous with stealing a car

Without Steve Jobs at the helm of Apple, the apple firm has still managed to continue to fascinate and attract the masses with its products. Although they continue to renew some classics such as the iPhone or the iMac, those from Silicon Valley continue to innovate with creations such as the AirTag, a tiny device designed to be able to find everyday objects, such as a bag, backpack or wallet. The problem beyond perhaps its high price? That car thieves have found a way to use Apple’s AirTag as their most sophisticated vehicle stealing tool.

To know the case of this new method of theft of high-end cars we have to travel to Ontario, Canada. It is there that the police have been investigating since September this new maneuver to steal vehicles without raising great suspicions and, above all, without alerting their owners.

Apple’s AirTag or how thieves use it to steal cars

We must understand first of all that the AirTag is a small device designed to help us find elements or objects in which we place these. We just have to track the AirTag in the “Search” function of our iPhone, which emits a bluetooth signal and sends us its location through iCloud and then shows it to us on the map.

This has a range of 100 meters, so it is quite useful to find objects that are at home, but what happens when we extrapolate its function to the world of stealing cars? The truth is that thieves do not manipulate AirTag technology to open cars or deceive their electronic system, simply to geolocate them and be able to follow them.

In fact, the thieves’ way of operating is based on hiding the AirTag in some rather suspicious place, such as the gas tank, the exhaust pipe or in the underbody of the vehicle itself.. Once hidden, they track the location of the vehicle until it is parked in a clear and easy to steal location.

In addition, these have an OBD reprogramming system so that the vehicle accepts a new key, specifically the one that the thieves will use to access the car. And this is really the complex part, since the rest of the theft process is based on following the signal emitted by the AirTag as long as they are, at most, 100 meters from the vehicle.

Thus, the police recommend that citizens not only check the underside of their vehicle, gas tank and exhaust pipe in case they have parked it on the street, but also to acquire an anti-theft system to prevent copies of the keys from being made. Be that as it may, both Apple and the security forces are taking action on the matter.