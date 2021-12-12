Google Chrome has a rival that pays users who are encouraged to use it | Brave | Brave Rewards | Technology

Although Google Chrome is the browser most used by millions of people around the world, there are other alternatives that are gradually gaining followers. One of them is a platform which was launched in 2016 and is available for PC, Android Y ios. Unlike the big G, this platform pays people who dare to install it and use it to visit their favorite web pages. Would you like to benefit? Here we explain what you have to do.

The browser we are talking about is Brave, a software created by Brendan Eich (founder of the Mozilla Project and creator of JavaScript) who has his own cryptocurrency called Basic Attention Token (BAT), which you get for seeing the ads that appear while you visit different web pages.

As detailed by Digital Trends, a portal specialized in technology, the ads that Brave chooses to show you are based on your browsing habits; However, the company stressed that they are respectful of the privacy of users and that they do not collect their personal data.

“Our servers do not receive or store your browsing information: it remains private, within your devices until you delete it. We will never sell your information to third parties, ”stated the developers.

How to get BATS?

Install Brave on your mobile device or computer. Press the icon Brave Rewards that appears in the toolbar (It is shaped like a triangle) and activates these rewards. Several cards will appear. In the first (call advertisements) you should choose 10, which is the highest amount of advertising you will receive during an hour. On the second card (automatic contribution), you can choose which websites or blogs you want to send the BATS to. If you want to send to your own virtual wallet, you must deactivate that option. Finally, you will have to link your Brave account to a virtual wallet, like Uphold or Gemini. Once you have verified your wallet, you will be able to accumulate the BATS that you earn by watching Brave ads.

It is worth noting that Brave, unlike other browsers, has a built-in adblocker, that is, you should not download any extension, in case you want to eliminate all the advertising from the websites you visit, even the YouTube videos you will see without ads.

Google Chrome: how to activate and use web extensions in incognito mode?

Web extensions have become an excellent tool for providing browsers with a wide variety of Additional functionssuch as blocking ads, managing passwords, adding captions to video calls, correcting grammar mistakes, and more.

Unfortunately, a drawback that arises in Google Chrome is that these tools do not appear enabled when accessing a tab in incognito mode. However, using them is not impossible and here we will teach you step by step how to enable them in private browsing. Here more details.

You will not have to download additional applications to get this functionality. Photo: SOPA Images / LightRocket

Google Chrome: how to activate the ‘Windows 11 mode’ in the browser?

Windows 11 has been available since October 2021 and has been deployed throughout the days to all devices globally. However, there are some features of the new operating system that remain hidden.

In this case, we’ll show you how to enable ‘Windows 11 mode’ in your default Google Chrome browser and get a whole new visual experience. This mode of operation will not alter the operations of your computer, but it will give it a totally new ‘look’. Here the details.

You just have to follow these steps to update the ‘look’ of your Google Chrome. Photo: Infobae

Google Chrome: How to take screenshot of a full page with Android 12?

If you update your smartphone’s operating system to Android 12, it will no longer be necessary to take more than one screenshot on the same page and then unify them in another application. This was something that was done in earlier versions of the software.

Thanks to the incorporation of the scroll mode (‘sliding the screen’ in Spanish), users will be able to take a picture of the entire Google Chrome screen without leaving behind any important details.

Google Chrome: the trick to save data when browsing the internet

Is your internet connection slow? Is your mobile data limited? To prevent your internet experience from being affected by these inconveniences, then you should use the lite mode available in Google Chrome. What is this feature about?

When you use this tool, some of your web traffic will go through Google’s servers before it is downloaded to your computer. In this way, if a page loads slowly, the platform will simplify it so that less data is used on your device.

Google Chrome: what are ‘cookies’ and why are you being asked to reject them?

Cookies are very important elements within the web pages that we navigate. If you use Google Chrome, surely you have come across pop-up windows that ask you to accept or reject the use of ‘cookies’ within an article or while browsing the website of your favorite store.

The truth is that there is still a bit of uncertainty around this issue, and some users are not sure which option would suit them best. What does it mean to allow these files to run in software? Find out here.

Google Chrome: five extensions that will make your life much easier

Do you frequently use Google Chrome from a computer? You must try these five free extensions, which will allow you to access a variety of special functions and get the most out of the browser. All of them can be obtained directly from the official store of Chrome Web Store.

1. Adblock

If you are tired of the advertising that appears in different parts of the internet, you should try this extension. It is one of the most popular ad blockers worldwide and is compatible with platforms such as Youtube, Twitch, Deezer and other websites.

To download it, click here.

2. WA Web Plus

Do you usually use WhatsApp Web when you are on the computer? This extension will enhance your experience in the messaging service with more tools and options focused on privacy, such as hiding the visibility of chats, hiding the ‘online’, recovering deleted messages and more.

To download it, click here.

3. Screencastify

Do you need to record a tab or the full screen of Google Chrome? With this tool you can do it in an easy and fast way. In addition to capturing the image, Screencastify It also allows you to edit the material with voice-over, text, stickers, photographs, videos, and effects.

To download it, click here.

4. Panic Button

Avoid prying eyes. If you are browsing the internet and someone approaches you, this extension will allow you to quickly hide all your open tabs with the push of a button. Also, you can set the shortcut F4 to activate the function from the keyboard.

To download it, click here.

5. Google documents offline

If your connection is unstable or you lose access to the internet unexpectedly, this extension will allow you to continue working on your projects without problems or fear of losing information. You can create, edit and consult your Google suit documents, spreadsheets and presentations.