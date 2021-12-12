GP Abu Dhabi F1 2021: The unbeatable ending to the best season in the history of Formula 1

Nor there is no doubt that Since Liberty Media took command of Formula 1, its great concern was to return emotion to the highest category of world motorsport and this 2021 we saw the climax of that evolution.

The season that was sent Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton returned the nervousness to each race and is that anything could happen at any time. Such is the case of the grand finale and that is, when it seemed that the Mercedes won its eighth crown, A safety car modified the script and changed the story.

Netflix has been commissioned to summon new generations of Formula 1 fans thanks to the documentary series Drive to Survive but it must be clear that not even the streaming platform would have come up with an ending with so much nerve like this Sunday at the Yas Marina circuit.

Today, at only 24 years old, Max has in his hands the first F1 title of his career and a great opportunity to increase the palmars in the coming years.