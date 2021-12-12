‘Gullit’ Peña misses a penalty, but Antigua comes out with a triumph for Sololá

The best team of the 2021 Apertura Tournament gives a blow of authority and prevails in the first leg of the quarterfinals

CSD Solola tried to fight, but could not before the force of Old GFC and ended up losing 1-0, at the Xambá Stadium, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña Old GFC

Antigua had qualified as the best team in the previous phase and ratified its favoritism for the title with the victory thanks to the scoring of José Ardón, in a game in which the Mexican Carlos ‘el Gullit’ Peña missed a penalty. Sololá, who qualified as eighth on the last day, also missed a penalty by Antonio Lopez.

The actions

Peña was able to open the scoring at minute 32, but sent the ball sky high, perhaps affected by the poor state of the pitch. The opportunity came after a controversial action, in which the referee Kevin Cacaco pointed out the penalty spot, after Edwin Chacón fouled Pedro Baez outside the area.

Just in case, the Mexican Carlos ‘el Gullit’ Peña misses the penalty. Send the ball flying. Via Tigo Sports pic.twitter.com/sM73hKkWEy – Rudy Martínez (@RudyEstuardo) December 11, 2021

Only nine minutes later, the locals had their own opportunity to open the scoring in the same way. This time because the ball hit José Ardón’s hand inside the area. He also mexican Antonio Lopez took responsibility and failed. He shot to place and goalkeeper Braulio Linares only had to lie down to catch the ball.

With the failures from the penalty spot as protagonists, an exciting first half concluded.

The winning goal came at minute 53 and was the work of Jose Ardon, who rose and beat his markers Edwin Chacón and César Chinchilla to beat Víctor Bolívar with a header, after a corner kick taken by Frank de León.

There was time for Antigua GFC to increase the advantage, but there was no success and the series will have to be sentenced next Saturday, in the Thoughtful Stadium, of Antigua GFC.

The Panza Verde team ended the game with 10 players due to the expulsion of PAguilar spoke, right at minute 90. The midfielder will miss the second leg.