Hand over the crown

The experience was unique and unforgettable, but it ends today. Andrea Meza, the first Chihuahuan to be crowned Miss Universe, will give the title to the next sovereign at the climax of the contest, which will take place in Israel and will be broadcast on the Telemundo and Fox networks.

In the shortest reign in the history of the contest, reduced to seven months due to the delay that the pandemic caused to the last edition, Andrea, 27, was characterized as a worthy representative of the current woman, carrying the defense as a flag from the human rights.

From May 16, when she obtained the title, until today, the software engineer and beauty queen responded to a series of commitments of various kinds; Likewise, she was seen attending catwalks, collaborating as a volunteer in the delivery of breakfasts to patients with chronic diseases, or receiving the appointment of godmother from the Latino Commission on AIDS.

The third Mexican to be Miss Universe is at the event’s headquarters, and after being quarantined for a few days, she already appeared on the stage of the preliminary competition wearing a beautiful red dress with a flowing skirt that revealed her figure.

So, happy to have been the most beautiful woman on the planet, Andrea is ready to put the crown on the head of the new queen.

Events of his reign

Last May, at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, the life of Andrea Meza Carmona took an impressive turn.

Crowned as Miss Universe, the then 26-year-old girl no longer returned to her native Chihuahua, having to move to New York to an apartment in Midtown that she shared with Asya Branch, Miss USA, and Kiʻilani Arruda, Miss Teen USA.

After his coronation, Andrea Meza appeared in various programs in the United States, where he spoke about his success and his aspirations.

It was around those days that it became known that the queen had a relationship with the American tiktoker Ryan Antonio.

After two months, Andrea was finally able to visit her family and see her mother, who had undergone surgery. During his time in the entity he visited Ciudad Juárez, where he was present at various events.

As an ambassador for the Reject Street Harassment Also Sana Distancia campaign –promoted by the Municipal Institute for Women–, in a press conference she called for action against street harassment and exposed various types of violence.

In an interview with El Diario during his stay in the town, he said that it is important to continue asking society to change gender roles and end machismo so deeply ingrained in our culture.

“The message I want to give to the population is that we analyze a little our actions, in what way we are treating our women, our mothers, daughters, sisters, and the change is going to be generated there,” added the Chihuahuan.

On that occasion, he also held a meeting with mothers of disappeared women and visited the rarámuri textile workshop, which is located in Colonia Tarahumara, to the west of Ciudad Juárez.

Once the commitments in Juárez were fulfilled, Andrea traveled to the state capital, where she went to one of the most marginalized neighborhoods: Ladrilleras Norte.

“My family and I have been making donations to this neighborhood, trying to support them especially in the winter season, which is very harsh, donating blankets, jackets; We invite society to donate and we bring them, many times without cameras following us, or people noticing and today I want to extend the invitation to support us to continue doing this, and this time we bring some supplies and food to the people of the community ”, pointed out the queen, with an altruistic spirit.

The most special moments of Andrea Meza as Miss Universe

The day he met baby Roberto and when he witnessed his surgery sponsored by Smile Train, an organization that serves children with cleft lip or palate.

When he raised the flag of Mexico high in the Empire State Building for Independence Day.

Presenting an award on the Latin Billboards.

Planting trees in Hawaii.

The day she became a sponsor of the Commission for Latinos with AIDS.

Be part of the selection committee in South Africa.

