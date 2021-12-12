Hoboken celebrates Frank Sinatra’s birthday with the unveiling of a statue – Telemundo New York (47)

Frank Sinatra’s New Jersey hometown of Hoboken honored the music icon with a statue to celebrate what would be his 106th birthday.

The six-foot-tall bronze statue of Sinatra was unveiled at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater in Hoboken on Saturday afternoon.

Comedian Joe Piscipo, who often posed as the singer in “Saturday night Live“, was the master of ceremonies of the event

Sinatra died in 1998 and would have turned 106 on Saturday.

Among those at the ceremony were Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Sinatra’s daughter Tina, who sang “Happy Birthday” to her father. A children’s choir also performed his classics, “Fly me to the moon” Y “My way“.

Proud to unveil a statue of Frank Sinatra at Sinatra Park on our waterfront, on what would have been his 106th birthday. It was an honor to have Tina Sinatra & Joe Piscopo join us for the occasion, thanks to sculptor Carolyn Palmer for the incredible work! Great day for Hoboken! pic.twitter.com/G17UGqeD1g – Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) December 12, 2021

The statue was designed by sculptor Carolyn Palmer, who created the image of the Hollywood legend around a lamp that glows orange. “He always said that was his happy color,” said the artist.

“He is actually facing Hoboken, against the backdrop of Manhattan. I think he is showing his hat to all the people of Hoboken, saluting and respecting the city of Hoboken where he grew up,” he said.

Palmer was also responsible for a Lucille Ball statue unveiled in Celoron, New York, in 2015.