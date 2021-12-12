How is Baikonur, the first and most secret space base in the world from which the USSR conquered the cosmos

Baikonur

The cosmodrome was humanity’s first door to space.

The world’s first and most secret space base, the Baikonur Cosmodrome, is located in the middle of a vast Central Asian desert, 2,600 km southeast of Moscow and 1,300 km from the two main cities of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan and Almaty. .

It was from this remote part of the western steppe that the Soviet Union successfully launched in 1957 the first artificial satellite, the Sputnik 1.

Four years later, in 1961, Yuri Gagarin set out from here on the mission that would make him the first human to fly into space. He did it aboard the Vostok 1.

And in 1963, Valentina Tereshkova, who would be the first woman to go into space, also left here.

