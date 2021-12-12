how is it used and what is it for

Filter “Your turn”: the new tool that Instagram has included in the stories to go viral. Don’t lose the details about this feature.

Instagram has been adding really good features and functions to its system. And so far, the stories have been the protagonists. Now it is not only possible to add links to Instagram stories, but also the filter “Now you” or “Your turn” has come as a strategy to start topics, challenges and publications.

If you want to know more details about this filter for Instagram stories, do not detach yourself from your screen and continue reading this article.

Instagram: what is and how to use the filter “Now you” or “Your turn”

If you want to know what the new one is about sticker “Your turn” from Instagram, do not worry. This time we will tell you everything about it.

It is a filter or sticker that is responsible for add one or more particular themes directly in the stories, all this in order to create a collective community and, of course, increase participation according to the topics they like the most.

How to use the sticker “Your turn” on Instagram?

Then you can see how to put this mode on instagram stories and make people interact in a very dynamic way and without losing the thread of the subject to be discussed.

Make sure you have the last version from Instagram.

from Instagram. Enter Instagram, either from your Android or iOS mobile.

Tap on “Your history” to create a story on Instagram.

to create a story on Instagram. Select the photo or video that you want to upload to stories.

Now click on the sticker icon that is displayed at the top of the screen.

Select the sticker “Your turn” , which is accompanied by a camera icon.

, which is accompanied by a camera icon. Now you will see a small text box where you should propose a topic to your followers . Then your friends and other people will be able to see the stories that are added to this sticker.

. Then your friends and other people will be able to see the stories that are added to this sticker. When finished, press “Ready”.

Now it only remains to hope that other people begin to interact with your story and can respond through the thread created by you.

If you or someone else touches the sticker, you will be able to see the response thread so far, in addition, you will be able to include your answer thanks to the button “Your turn”. Cool, huh?

