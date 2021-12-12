How much money does New York City FC earn for winning the 2021 MLS Cup title?

The drama is over and it had to be the Peruvian Alexander Callens in the last penalty that New York City FC took to give the title to those of the ‘Big Apple’, who in this way achieved their first championship since their arrival in MLS, in addition to becoming the fourteenth team in the league to win.

New York City FC ended up facing its last three challenges on the road and managed to emerge victorious in each of them. They beat the New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers despite playing on the road.

How much money does New York City FC make for the 2021 MLS Cup title?

In addition to the recognition for having won the championship, Deila’s men also get a hefty amount of money for lifting the trophy on Saturday by beating Portland on penalties at Providence Park.

The prize awarded by the MLS is around $ 1.1 million.However, all this is distributed among all the participants in the Playoffs. New York City FC took $ 300,000 for having been the champions of the league, while Timbers took $ 150 thousand dollars.

Real Salt Lake and Philadelphia Union, the two teams that played in the conference finals, ended up taking $ 100,000 each., an award that Portland and NYCFC also win. Sporting Kansas City, Colorado, Nashville and New England Revolution take $ 47,500. For the first round, each team won $ 20,000.

MLS Cup prizes

Champion: $ 300,000

Runner-up: $ 150 thousand

Conference Finalists: $ 100,000

Conference Semifinals: $ 47,500

First Round of Playoffs: $ 20 thousand

In addition to the money collected for each victory they obtained this season, the prize ends up being around $ 1.1 million for the winner.