How to scan a WhatsApp Web QR code if it doesn’t load chats

Currently the application of the category of Messenger service snapshot that most people use is WhatsApp, which together with Instagram belonging to Goal –Company formerly known as Facebook– and that it finds in the version for computers the best complement for the popular app since its launch in 2019, the platform on computers to make life easier for many users who take advantage of it on the school or the job.

Is about WhatsApp Web, a portal that you access from the browser from Internet and that you synchronize with your main account to access the same chats as from your cell phone, for which you must link the page from which you access with your phone when scanning the QR code of the session.

It all sounds perfectly simple and it is, but sometimes you may have to try more than once to scan the registration code so these tips will help you overcome any difficulties regardless of whether you use one. Mac or the operating system Windows.

Start by checking that the source of the failure is not in a bad WiFi connection to the network, either on the cell phone or on the computer.

If this cause is ruled out, you should check your browser’s cookies so that you can update the page to open a session, which is achieved from the configuration panel of the program you use to browse the Internet.

There you should go to Menu from Privacy & Security to authorize the deletion of the cookies on your computer, to log in again following the usual steps to pair your device.

If you have tried these recommendations and still cannot access your account, try using another program to access, either Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge or whatever you have installed.

Finally, try to close all the sessions from the phone, and even restart the smartphone and the computer for a new attempt.

Recently WhatsApp has launched the option to enter the different chats from several different devices, which is known as the multi-device mode, allowing a single user account to be consulted in four different linked media.

For this modality it will be possible to synchronize in the telephone to the other devices and immediately it will no longer be necessary to stay connected to the internet or even turned on to be able to continue using the chats on the other media.

