Hugo Pérez: “We leave with our heads raised”

Hugo Perez analyzed the defeat of the El Salvador team 1-0 against Chile in the last game of the year for Azul. The coach highlighted the collective effort, but again mentioned that the “details” take their toll.

El Salvador closed 2021 with two friendly games against Ecuador and Chile that served the coach to correct technical and tactical aspects for the matches against the United States, Honduras and Canada, rivals in the octagonal that he will resume in January.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose, but in the end it doesn’t cost a mistake that we’ve always been talking about, we can’t give away that play that we gave away and that’s where the corner is generated,” said the coach.

Hugo Pérez endorsed the collective performance against a selection that he defined as one of the best in South America.

“In that we cannot complain, the effort and the determination, we try to play; Chile is a good team, it is one of the best teams in South America, in the end it costs us and it hurts to lose like that at the last minute, but we get positive things with us which I think is the most important thing, “he said.

For Hugo Pérez the important thing was not the result.

“What we had thought in these games was the preparation against the United States and that remains in mind, I liked that the team played, tried to play and we had no fear of playing against them but we still lack some things that we have to improve” , he expressed.

“The problem is not the players, the problem is that we have to know how to compete at that level, with that dynamic, being physically well, there are many things we can improve. I liked Bryan, I liked how Kevin Reyes came in, but in general yes You do the analysis of the game, the players behaved well, “he explained.

Pérez once again emphasized the details and the mistakes that end in a goal.

“What still hurts me and I keep putting things in my head are the details; the corner is not the problem but two plays before, but I think we leave with our heads raised, we did interesting things, we even had the opportunity to score, no We did it, but thank God well, “said the former World Cup player with the United States from the pitch of the Banc of California.

When asked about what his speech would be to the players in the dressing room, Pérez said that “giving them my support in the sense of what we did in the last two games has been important and hopefully this will help us learn. Today the points, what is worth it is the way we play, the way we try to play, knowing that Chile is a great team, but still we stood up well, we went out playing, we had very interesting plays and what is the use of going to kill them, I am not going to kill them for this, we hope to improve, “added Hugo Pérez.