“I like that the rivals realize that they are facing a historical and difficult team”

2021-12-11

Real Spain is back in a final four years later and the Mexican coach, Raúl “Potro” GutiérrezHe is happy but does not talk about the championship, because he believes that they must first play.

What he did say is that at this stage of the tournament, the rivals are realizing that they are facing a team that plays without fear and goes to the front. Is it favorite? He says that fans of the machine are already looking forward to being able to celebrate again.

See. THE WAY OF POTRO GUTIÉRREZ WITH REAL ESPAÑA IN THE OPENING

Grateful to the players: “We knew in advance that the offensive part had to be worked on because we had good forwards who only needed to be effective. The team had an answer and any coach is happy with the way they gave themselves and I’m happy with them “, began by saying” Potro “

Motagua eliminated for the first time in the semifinals: “They are games that must be played, last season they eliminated us on penalties, we know that Motagua’s capacity is well managed. I think the players interpreted the game well and we were more effective. I liked the intensity that Real Spain has and I like that the rivals realize that they are facing a historic and difficult team ”.

Championship favorites: “I am one of those convinced that all matches have an importance, and you have to work to win the final and you have to do what is necessary. Either team will have it complicated. Olimpia has had a good season and is a historic one in Honduras. They are highly competitive and very close matches. It is a game that must be worked on ”.

The message to the aurinegros followers: “This is a matter of work and time. When we work we have arguments and administrative and sports go hand in hand, then the results come. Things were done as they had to be done, now things are aligned at the board level, such as sports with Javier Delgado and how well it happened in this short period of time. We focused and we know that this team needed a face and this second season we saw another face ”.