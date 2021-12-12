“I want Pizza”: a corner of New York in Tucumán – Tucumán

When you talk about New York, The first things that come to mind are tall buildings, imported cars and the giant pizzas that we have seen in American movies, series or programs.

The distance and the costs to travel mean that only a few have been able to try this gastronomic delicacy. However, today the experience of being able to enjoy the flavors and aromas of one of the most famous dishes in the world, is possible in Tucuman thanks to the pizzaría “I want Pizza” (Chacabuco 245).

“I am a musician and music producer. I lived in Miami for 12 years and when I returned I set up my recording studio. At the time of the pandemic I had to reinvent myself because the music was canceled. That is how I started in a field that I always liked: gastronomy“he explained Pablo Lagarde, owner of the premises located in Chacabuco 245 in dialogue with eltucumano.com

In that sense, he added that “having lived there for more than a decade, I have eaten pizza every week with my family. Then it occurred to me to put this pizzeria well in the New York style, because I thought it was the moment that it could work. We started in the middle of the pandemic making delivery and for people to withdraw it from our premises “.



“New York style pizza” is the neon sign that “I Want Pizza” has in its main window

According to Pablo, the greatest difficulty he faced was obtaining the inputs and raw material necessary for the production. “It took me a lot to find everything. From the oven to the boxes for this type of pizza since it measures 45 centimeters in diameter or how the pepperoni that has the same flavor from there, was very difficult”he confessed.

However, he managed to get them and set his new goal in motion: “I started by selling the giant 18-inch pizzas, just like the ones they sell in New York. But there are customers who are not detached from the traditional, so I added the standard size of 32 centimeters in diameter to the menu, since we do not sell half a pizza and soon we will launch the pizza by the slice, so that everyone can try it. ”

“In addition to the classic pepperoni, we have smoked chicken with caramelized onion and decorated with barbecue sauce, which is a bittersweet pizza.. For those who like spicy, we have one made with jalapeños. It stings, but when you put the pizza in the oven, the heat goes down but gives it a flavor that has that chili pepper that is spectacular. And then we have the Yankee with bacon, cheddar cheese and green onion. In addition, we have other varieties of our own authorship “.

“‘Quiero Pizza'” is not only a place where you can find only this dish, but also aims to be a benchmark for American cuisine. “My idea is that everything we sell here is a replica of what you can eat in New York. There you can eat fried chicken with a homemade barbecue sauce or with Buffalo sauce, which is a spicy sauce and a bit bittersweet and we will have a sauce of my own that all those who I made them taste loved, “said this master pizza maker.

“For me there are many feelings. I am 50 years old, I lived in the United States from 1999 to 2011. When I was there I did almost everything. I have fallen in love with the city where I lived (Miami), and the fact that today I have a business that I can enjoy the food that I ate every week with my family, it is a great satisfaction, even more so when clients who have visited or are from the United States come and are surprised. It is a family business, we do it by lungs and we are happy with what we do“, he finished.

Differences

Pablo Lagarte made a differentiation between the different pizzas from his experience: “I am a fan of all kinds of pizza. It is possible that in your neighborhood or in my neighborhood there is a kiosk that sells pizzas and I sit down to eat. I love it. “.

La Vera Pizza Napolitana it is usually made with sourdough. It is very light and ripens for many hours in the cold. It is cooked in wood-fired ovens with very high temperatures. Its edges are quite thick and they use a special Italian mozzarella. The sauce is a tomato puree with practically a little salt and nothing else. “It is a very traditional pizza and it remains the same shape as always”, detailed the specialist.

Roman pizza It is made with stone and it is made with an oflador to remove practically all the air from the dough. It’s a pretty thin pizza.

Pizza Chicago It is like a cake and has a lot of mozzarella and sauce.

The porteña It has a lot of yeast and mozzarella. It is cooked and sold by the hour. It is made in mold. The negative is that the dough does not finish maturing and it can feel heavy.

Instead, the pizza New York style It is an evolution of the Napolitana. His story tells that the great Italian pizzeria masters traveled from Naples to that city and began to make the pizzas and to change the recipe a bit. The typical thing about this pizza is that it is very similar to the Napolitana in terms of the dough. Its maturation is cold, approximately 48 hours and it stands out for being giant, with a diameter of 45, 50 and even 60 centimeters. Its cooking takes 5 to 7 minutes in electric or gas ovens. “The good thing about these pizzas is that their floor is very crispy and quite fluffy. It is very balanced with mozzarella and its sauce has a cooking time of more than an hour and is well seasoned. Upstairs, you can power whatever you want. The most emblematic is Peperoni “, Hill.



