‘If we knew about Benaiges, we would not have hired him’

Joan Laporta dissociated Barcelona from the Benaiges case and assured that had he known the suspicions that existed of the coordinator’s activities, he would not have been hired by the club after the elections last March.

Official Catalan police sources confirmed to ESPN Deportes the existence of various complaints filed against Benaiges for the alleged sexual abuse and harassment of minors that he practiced for more than twenty years at the Barcelona School, where he was a physical education teacher.

At Barça, at the moment, there is no record of any activity of this kind carried out by the former coordinator, who returned to the club in April at the hands of Laporta after a first stage between 1991 and 2012 in which he combined his responsibilities in the Barça quarry with his work as a teacher.

“It is obvious that if we got to know everything that is coming out, we would not have hired him” said the Barça president in Pamplona, ​​in the hours before the match against Osasuna, clarifying that Barça “is compiling all the information that is coming out for then to pronounce officially “.

“This man (Benaiges) left the club for personal reasons. He was hired because of the talent he has to detect players and evaluate the soccer talent of young people” confirmed Laporta, warning that he will not tolerate that the image of the club is stained by this matter. “Whoever wants to involve Barcelona in this whole issue, the club will react with all force,” he said.

Albert Benaiges, who left Barça in 2012 and after twenty years working in various positions in the club’s quarry, becoming director of grassroots football, returned to Spain in November 2020 after a last stage in Japan, where he worked of scouting at Vissel Kobe in which Andrés Iniesta plays, and was presented by Víctor Font in December as director of grassroots football in the company of Joan Vilà within the sports organization of the then candidate for the elections.

On February 25, however, he was surprising when he attended the presentation of the sports area of ​​the candidacy headed by Joan Laporta, which caused a hard confrontation between both applicants, Font assuring that Benaiges had received “strong pressure”, and ending up supporting which would end up winning the elections, who in April hired José Ramón Alexanko as an assistant in the direction of the club’s grassroots football.

Eight months later, on December 2, Benaiges was summoned to a meeting with the sports vice president Rafael Yuste (with whom he had a close relationship since the first presidential stage of Laporta) and the general director Ferran Reverter in which they informed him that he was going to be removed from his post with immediate effect, at which point the veteran technician submitted his final resignation, all of whom were aware of the Ara newspaper investigation.

The club was already working on the termination of Benaiges “for personal reasons”, which may be resolved in the coming days (he had a contract until June 2022) while carrying out the internal investigation announced by Laporta.