IMSS Zacatecas maintains active Family and Preventive Medicine services

Zacatecas, Zac.-Staff of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) of the Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 3, No. 4, No. 55 and No. 57 in the municipalities of Zacatecas, Guadalupe and Fresnillo made consultations Family Medicine and vaccination actions, nutritional guidance and disease detection.

During the activities, the IMSS staff reported on the benefits of preventive medicine, through the PrevenIMSS Modules, where weight, height, glucose and cholesterol detection, as well as blood pressure were measured.

Likewise, influenza vaccines were applied to people in the target group – under five years of age, patients with diabetes and arterial hypertension, and adults over 60 years of age – and supplementation of immunization schedules.

The activities are part of the Thirteenth Day of Recovery of Ordinary Services, which the Institute carries out from December 10 to 12, throughout the country.

It is worth mentioning that at the national level, in this final stretch of the “120 Days Strategy for a single IMSS”, the recovery of services represents 80% of annual productivity, which already adds 84.9 million visits as of April 1 . It should be noted that at the same time the closing of the First International Congress on Mental Health will also be held this weekend.