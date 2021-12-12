In his latest soap opera! The moving scene where Carmen Salinas was afraid of dying

The world of soap operas is mourning the departure of beloved artist Carmen Salinas, who after weeks hospitalized for a stroke, died this Friday at the age of 82. Recognized in the national and international industry, the name of Carmen Salinas is a reference for all artists who dream big and who have seen her on the screens with her innumerable successes since they were children.

Paradoxically, recently the leading actress had been very ill and on the verge of death in her role that she performed in the soap opera ‘My fortune is loving you’, a project that she recorded before being admitted to the hospital.

In his last television job, Salinas experienced the fear of dying, not knowing that days later it would finally be his turn to leave his loved ones and great friends who today mourn his loss.

The scene was broadcast by Televisa last Thursday, December 2, while Carmen was fighting for her life in the hospital. In the episode, ‘Doña Margarita’ could be seen talking to ‘Lucía’, played by Adriana Fonseca, the wife of her grandson in the novel.

On the occasion of this new opportunity, Doña Magos, as they affectionately called her, had a lovely talk with Lucía: “How good that Diosito lent me life to meet my great-grandchildren… Of everything the doctor told me, I didn’t understand a word. I only know how to tell you that I am very sick … Please I don’t want my grandchildren to know that I came to do these studies, what am I going to tell them? What am I going to die? said Carmen’s lines.

Today, her affections would like the lines of her script to be fulfilled in real life, and the lead actress would have survived. Without a doubt, her dedication and professionalism in highly successful productions will be forever engraved in the hearts of the public and her colleagues, who applauded and respected her until her last breath.

It was so much love that she awoke and gave to so many people, that today they dismiss her with honors and full gratitude. The multiple messages since the announcement of his departure have also spread on social networks.