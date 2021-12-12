Include vaping as a smoking cessation: “A false solution”

Carlos Rábade Castelo, coordinator of the Separ Smoking Area.

Last week the National Institute for Excellence in Health and Care (NICE) of UK included vaping among their smoking cessation guidelines. Something that from the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) qualify as a “False solution” and a “wrong strategy” harm reduction.

“Promoting the use of electronic cigarettes through the health system makes the youngest access to tobacco consumption through its use and that smokers see in products that have not shown evidence for smoking cessation a false solution ”, details Carlos Rábade Castelo, coordinator of the Separ Smoking Area.

This NICE measure comes a few weeks after the British National Health Service (NHS) announced its intention to prescribe electronic cigarettes, a measure that would position United Kingdom as the first country in the world to use these devices to deal with the tobacco pandemic.

“The e-cigarette has not been shown to be effective in quitting smoking. It is also not innocuous, that is, it has toxic substances and therefore could not be prescribed from a medical point of view. No health system should recommend it because it is not more effective than the rest of the anti-smoking drugs and it is not safe ”, claims Rábade Castelo.

A Tobacco “Harm Reduction” Strategy

For him English Secretary for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, the e-cigarette prescription by the NHS has the “potential to reduce smoking rates throughout the country, helping people to quit smoking no matter where they live or where they come from. “

A position away from scientific evidence and of a ‘marketinian’ character, according to Separ. “This type of measure it is a way to promote the electronic cigarette and that it becomes a gateway to nicotine consumption for the youngest. Most smokers can quit, they they hide that not everyone can and that the electronic cigarette is better because it produces less damage “explains the pulmonologist.

A harm reduction approach that the SThe European Society of Pulmonology has already denied its efficacy in decreasing the prevalence of smoking. “On the one hand, people are incorporated into the consumption of nicotica and, on the other hand, those who want to quit smoking opt for a less effective system than psychological and pharmacological treatment. We cannot sell the idea that harm can be reduced. What you have to do is avoid the damage ”, claims the specialist.

A business strategy to perpetuate the tobacco industry?

The independent organization Yorkshire Cancer Research, focused on reducing the impact of this disease, has also welcomed the move. “We are delighted to see vaping products included in the NICE guidelines. Easy and safe access to these devices will provide more people the opportunity to quit smoking once and for all,” said CEO Kathryn Scott. .

However, from Separ they reiterate that in this way it is not possible to stop smoking. “It is a commercial strategy of the tobacco companies. In the most developed countries, people know the problems that smoking generates and they want to sell vaping as something healthier. They want to replace the original tobacco with these nicotine substitute products ”, explains Rábade Castelo.

The specialist believes that as health workers they should contradict these advertisements, since the scientific evidence is not enough with a study that lacks the necessary rigor. In addition, they highlight that the idea is being generated that they are going to stop smoking with the electronic cigarette when they enter 70-80 percent become dual smokers (traditional and electronic cigarette).