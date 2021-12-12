Indian Prime Minister’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Promoting Bitcoin-Related Scam

The official Twitter account of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, which has 73.4 million followers, has been hacked by a group of hackers, communicated this Sunday in that same social network the office of the president of the Asian country.



“[El perfil] it was seen briefly engaged“Reads the message, which details that, after informing Twitter about the situation, the account was saved. They also ask that all tweets that were shared during the period of time that the cyberattack lasted be ignored.

The journalist Vivek Bajpai has shared a screenshot in which one of the messages published by the ‘hackers’ can be seen. “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially purchased 500 bitcoins and is distributing them to all residents of the country. Hurry,” the tweet said along with a fraudulent link.

It is not the first time that a Twitter account linked to Modi has been a victim of cybercriminals. In September last year, the Indian prime minister’s official website account was hacked and, in a series of messages, his followers were asked to donate money in cryptocurrency to an aid fund.

This Friday, during a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi said emerging technologies such as social media and cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not to undermine it.

Legislators from the Asian country believe that unregulated transactions in digital currencies could damage macroeconomic and financial stability. After initially planning to ban such an asset, the Indian Government is now considering legislation to regulate its use.

There are currently an estimated 15-20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with a total digital currency holdings equaling about $ 5.29 billion, according to unofficial data.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!