indicator suggests uncertainty in markets

The price of bitcoin (BTC) has stabilized above $ 48,000 since the steep decline that occurred between December 3-4, 2021.

However, investors appear to be less fearful than in previous days of a possible drop, according to the index «Fear and greed»(Fear and greed) that seeks to estimate the sentiment of the markets.

In summary, investors are a bit more optimistic about the evolution of the price of bitcoin, according to the most recent update of this indicator, although uncertainty still reigns.

The index is currently at 27 points (which is equivalent to “fear”), when yesterday December 11 and last week, respectively, it was at 16 and 18 points (which is interpreted as “extreme fear”).

There was some improvement in sentiment in the Bitcoin markets, according to the index. Source: Fear and Greed Index.

In fact, earlier this week, CryptoNews reported on how the price of bitcoin (BTC) may have bottomed out, anticipating a possible rise, due to the participation of portfolios that tend to buy and sell more frequently in the exchange markets.

«Fear & Greed»Shows market sentiment on bitcoin

The Fear & Greed indicates – according to the interpretation of many analysts – that when fear is high, it could be a good time to buy; Whereas when greed increases, it is a good time to sell BTC and liquidate positions.

However, the index is not intended to function as a direct buy or sell signal, but rather a compass for investors in this market. This indicator takes into account the price of BTC, its volatility, its volumes and dominance in the market, in addition to the sentiment of social networks and search engines.

CriptoNoticias also reported how BTC, on December 7, momentarily surpassed USD 50,000 in its price, which can be consulted in real time in our price calculator.