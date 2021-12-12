Inhuman remains of 112 indigenous people massacred during the internal armed conflict in Guatemala – Prensa Libre

The skeletons, 19 of them fully identified, were placed in the so-called “Site of Memory” in the Sepur Zarco village, said Paula Barrios, director of Women Transforming the World (MTM), an organization that accompanies relatives of the victims of the massacres that occurred between 1982 and 1983.

With music and a Mayan ceremony, indigenous people from El Estor, Izabal, buried this Friday, December 10, in a special monument the skeletal remains of 112 victims of massacres perpetrated by the Army during the civil war (1960-1996).

Barrios explained that the remains had been found “in various exhumations in the last 10 years,” by the Forensic Anthropology Foundation of Guatemala (FAFG), in former military detachments that operated around Sepur Zarco during the internal armed conflict. .

He added that since most of the skeletons are not identified by DNA, they cannot be delivered “to a specific family”, so together with the community it was decided to erect the monument with niches “to be a place of dignity ”to the victims.

According to images released on social networks, the skeletal remains were placed in small wooden boxes and veiled in the community before burying them.

Part of the skeleton was “evidence” in the trial against two military veterans sentenced in February 2016, to 240 and 120 years in prison, for subjecting eleven indigenous women to sexual slavery in Sepur Zarco during the internal war, in addition to murder and enforced disappearance charges, Barrios added.

A UN-sponsored commission documented in a report 669 massacres during the 36-year civil war, of which 626 were attributed to state forces. The conflict left some 200,000 dead or missing, according to the report presented in 1999.