In your relentless search for Moore’s Law, Intel is unlocking key advances in packaging, transistors and quantum physics that are critical to advancing and accelerating computing well into the next decade.
At the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2021, Intel presented its path to an interconnect density improvement of more than 10 times in packaging with hybrid junction, a 30-50% surface area improvement in transistor scaling, major advancements in new power and memory technologies, and new physics concepts that could one day revolutionize computing.
“At Intel, the research and innovation needed to advance Moore’s Law never stops. Our Component Research Group is sharing key research advances at IEDM 2021 to deliver revolutionary packaging and process technologies that meet the insatiable demand for powerful computing on which our industry and society depend. This is the result of the tireless work of our best scientists and engineers. They continue to be at the forefront of innovations to continue Moore’s Law, “said Robert Chau, Senior Fellow Intel and CEO of Component Research
- The company’s researchers have outlined solutions to the design, process and assembly challenges of the hybrid bonding interconnect, envisioning a more than 10-fold improvement in the interconnect density in the packaging. At the Intel Accelerated event in July, Intel announced plans to introduce Foveros Direct, which enables bump pitches of less than 10 microns, which is an order of magnitude increase in interconnect density for 3D stacking. In order for the ecosystem to benefit from the benefits of advanced packaging, Intel is also calling for new industry standards and testing procedures to be established to enable a hybrid junction chiplet ecosystem.
- Looking beyond its gate RibbonFET, Intel is dominating the next post-FinFET era with a multi-transistor stacking (CMOS) approach that aims to achieve a maximized 30% to 50% improvement in logic scaling for advancement. continuum of Moore’s Law by placing more transistors per square millimeter.
- Intel is also paving the way for the advancement of Moore’s Law in the angstrom era with future-oriented research showing how new materials just a few atoms thick can be used to make transistors that overcome channel limitations. silicon systems, increasing the number of transistors per matrix area by millions for increasingly powerful computing in the next decade.
- The most efficient power technologies advance thanks to the world’s first integration of GaN-based power switches with silicon-based CMOS on a 300mm wafer. This lays the foundation for a high-speed, low-loss power supply to CPUs, while reducing motherboard components and footprint.
- Another advancement is the industry-leading low latency read / write capability from Intel, which uses new ferroelectric materials for possible next-generation embedded DRAM technology that can deliver higher memory resources to cope with the increasing complexity of applications. computer applications, from gaming to AI.
- At IEDM 2021, Intel demonstrated the world’s first experimental realization of a spin-orbit (MESO) magnetoelectric logic device at room temperature, which showed the possibility of manufacturing a new type of transistor based on nanoscale switching magnets.
- Intel and IMEC are advancing spintronic materials research to bring device integration research closer to realizing a fully functional spin-orbit device.
- IEL also showed the 300mm qubit process flows for realizing scalable quantum computing that supports CMOS fabrication and identifies next steps for future research.