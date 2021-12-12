In your relentless search for Moore’s Law, Intel is unlocking key advances in packaging, transistors and quantum physics that are critical to advancing and accelerating computing well into the next decade.

At the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2021, Intel presented its path to an interconnect density improvement of more than 10 times in packaging with hybrid junction, a 30-50% surface area improvement in transistor scaling, major advancements in new power and memory technologies, and new physics concepts that could one day revolutionize computing.

“At Intel, the research and innovation needed to advance Moore’s Law never stops. Our Component Research Group is sharing key research advances at IEDM 2021 to deliver revolutionary packaging and process technologies that meet the insatiable demand for powerful computing on which our industry and society depend. This is the result of the tireless work of our best scientists and engineers. They continue to be at the forefront of innovations to continue Moore’s Law, “said Robert Chau, Senior Fellow Intel and CEO of Component Research

The company’s researchers have outlined solutions to the design, process and assembly challenges of the hybrid bonding interconnect, envisioning a more than 10-fold improvement in the interconnect density in the packaging. At the Intel Accelerated event in July, Intel announced plans to introduce Foveros Direct, which enables bump pitches of less than 10 microns, which is an order of magnitude increase in interconnect density for 3D stacking. In order for the ecosystem to benefit from the benefits of advanced packaging, Intel is also calling for new industry standards and testing procedures to be established to enable a hybrid junction chiplet ecosystem.